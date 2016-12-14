A Pardew In A Pear Tree

By Bill Thomas

Tis the season to be jolly and all that, but I doubt there’s a lot of laughing going on in the Alan Pardew household just at this moment for even Pardew, the man with perhaps the most armour plated sense of self regard in the whole of the game, must be wondering if he’s long for Selhurst Park.

In Premier League terms – and that’s where the money is – Palace have endured a catastrophic calendar year. They’ve played 36 times, won six, drawn eight, loss 22 for a total of 26 points from virtually a full season of games. And don’t forget, they came into the year in fifth place, only eight points behind leaders Arsenal and Leicester.

The fact that they fell away so badly last term that they won just twice in the final 19 games could, at least in part, be forgiven by the fact that they made that run all the way to the FA Cup final, but it looks as if Pardew’s cringeworthy bit of dad dancing on the touchline when Palace took the lead in that game is going to be the high watermark in a reign that is destined to hit the buffers shortly.

They lost the final to Manchester United in the end and from there, all eyes returned to league form and the new campaign. And frankly, it’s been very poor, salvaged only by the fact that Swansea, Hull and Sunderland have been even worse.

Yet it’s not as if it’s unusual, for Pardew has made a habit of enjoying meteoric starts to his time with a club before embarking on a prolonged and extremely deep slump which he seems incapable of arresting – look at his time with Newcastle United for a virtual carbon copy of his stay at Palace. For the reasons, perhaps you have to look further than his generally attack minded footballing philosophy and into his personality instead.

It’s a frequently made point inside the game that if Pardew were chocolate – white chocolate presumably – he’d eat himself. And while no manager can survive in that insane world of top level football without absolute faith in his gifts, Pardew tends to take that to extremes, to the detriment of his players at times.

All too often, he makes Palace games about himself and nothing else. You could argue that that takes pressure off players, but at the same time, it also gives them both a hiding place in bad times and a source of resentment in good – “I was man of the match, why is it all about the gaffer again?” When the manager is only too happy to take all the credit in good times, why not let him take the blame in bad?

As it is, Watford are the visitors to Selhurst Park on Boxing Day and a defeat then – or at home to Swansea on January 3rd – is likely to bring down the curtain on Pardew’s tenure at Palace. After all, Big Sam will have just about finished his Christmas dinner by then.