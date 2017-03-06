Tim Hall’s View From 101: A Team To Be Proud Of

Tim Hall’s View From 101

For about 75 minutes on Sunday night, the New York Red Bulls looked like they were going to do the near-impossible: enter in to full-on, no doubt about it, blow up the team and sack everybody, chaos and panic mode after just one week of the 2017 Major League Soccer season.

To be fair, the Red Bulls had some help in the preseason building up to the point of running around like your hair was on fire. First they sold off their much beloved captain Dax McCarty under contentious circumstances that made the team look incompetent at best and downright soulless at worst. When asked to explain specifics of the deal, Sporting Director Ali Curtis was missing. In fact, when asked to simply confirm whether or not he still had a job at the club, or even so far as to confirm that he was still a member of the living, Ali Curtis was missing. This was, shall we say, disconcerting.

The money brought in for Dax McCarty – one of the largest sums ever acquired for a player in an intra-MLS deal – was not immediately spent on any massive earth-shattering signing for the Metros. This was in part in keeping with the recent “Moneyball” style of the front office, and in part in keeping with the fact that the sporting director had apparently rolled of his bed in the middle of the night and fallen into a parallel dimension. Eventually, as a part of a government conspiracy to cover up the fact that the one-time league executive had been kidnapped by aliens, the Red Bulls announced that they and Ali Curtis had mutually agreed to part ways. Assistant coach – and definitely not a shaman who put a curse over Ali Curtis – Dennis Hamlett was promoted to the role, and hits his knees every night praying this isn’t a “Spinal Tap drummer” thing.

So the team was largely unchanged from last year’s side that, as the Red Bulls of late tend to do, played like gangbusters in the regular season and then didn’t show up in the playoffs, save for the deletion of one of their midfield engines. And then they were tasked to play a two-legged series against Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The draw was favorable for both teams, as in the quarterfinal round MLS teams in preseason are typically routed by Mexican sides in midseason form. But two MLS teams head-to-head, while perhaps setting the sport back a decade in terms of the product on the field, should at least be an even match.

It wasn’t an even match.

Vancouver looked like a team that took the CCL seriously and trained extra hard in the preseason to come out guns-a-blazing. New York looked like a team that viewed the home-and-home as the final preseason games before the MLS regular season began. As such, Vancouver advanced, Red Bulls bowed out, and a man fitting Ali Curtis’ description began life as Arthur Williams in Arizona thanks to the Federal Witness Protection Program.

But if you’re going to mortgage tournament play to come out of the blocks strong when the regular season starts, then you had better do that. However, for the first three-quarters of the game, the Red Bulls made Tata Martino’s expansion Atlanta United side look downright Barcelona-esque.

All of the necessary excuses were lined up and ready for takeoff at a moment’s notice: it’s Atlanta’s first game, at home, massive crowd, everyone’s excited, hostile territory. Red Bulls are on the road just three days after a demoralizing loss, and they had to fly cross-country to get there. Even if they do get off to a slow start, New York was miserable to begin last season and still came on strong to win the conference. And, of course, it’s only one game.

But still, given how everything had gone up until the 75th minute, there were still some pretty piercing and shrill alarms going off in a lot of heads. This Red Bulls team has had a dizzying run of success over the last few years, and we’re long overdue for a downturn, and given the chaos of the offseason, it would make sense for that to begin now. Sean Davis, promoted from the understudy role last year to take over McCarty’s spot in the midfield had a virtually anonymous performance. Alex Muyl, a bright young rookie last year with gobs of promise, mostly the same, although he now wears a clear mask to protect a broken face received in preseason, so at least there’s something there to latch on to with him.

Head coach Jesse Marsch, to his credit, made some changes down 1-0 and brought on more attack-minded players. Perhaps the adrenaline wore off a bit for Atlanta’s players, or perhaps New York’s press finally broke them down late as it is designed to do. Either way, a well-placed header by Danny Royer off a corner kick, and some fancy footwork by substitute Mike Grella that led to an Atlanta own goal, got the Red Bulls out of the South with three not entirely deserved points, and the klaxons got quieter, for a while.

The ingredients are there for another good run through the regular season and into the crapshoot of the postseason, provided the midfield compensates for McCarty’s loss and the back four congeal into a cohesive unit. In the same vein, the ingredients are also there for a biblical collapse back to mediocrity should those things not happen, or if the injury bug hits, or if any number of things happen or don’t happen.

In 2013, upon lifting this team’s first Supporters’ Shield, then head coach Mike Petke said “I wanted to give you guys a team you could be proud of” and in truth that’s all the fans ever wanted. Show some effort, some heart, some fight. Playing like you care can excuse some poor results. Going on the road and stealing all three points? That’s the mark of a team to be proud of.

It’s just a shame Ali Curtis isn’t alive to see it.