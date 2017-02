1 – In 2010, which nation became the first to win the African Nations Cup three consecutive times?

Egypt

2 – Who won the final in 2015?

Ivory Coast

3 – In which year was the first African Nations Cup tournament held?

1957

4 – Which African player became the first to win FIFA World Player Of The Year in 1995?

George Weah

5 – Which country does West Ham’s Andre Ayew play for?

Ghana