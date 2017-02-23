Ambrose Alert: Nigerian Midfielder Leaves Celtic For Hibs

By Brian P. Dunleavy

Celtic defender/midfielder Efe Ambrose joined Hibernian on an emergency loan on Tuesday, and the Easter Road side lost its first league match since December 2nd on Wednesday. Coincidence?

Probably.

But Ambrose, the favorite whipping, um, Bhoy of Hoops supporters since his arrival at Parkhead from Israeli side Ashdod in 2012, was in the central defense for Neil Lennon’s team for its tilt at the Paisley 2021 Stadium against St. Mirren, which the hosts won 2-0.

Lennon has always had a soft spot for the Nigerian. As the Bhoys’ bench boss, he famously played him versus Juventus in a Champions’ League knockout-round match at Celtic Park, despite the fact the player had only just returned from African Cup of Nations duty just a day or two beforehand.

In the lead-up to the game, Ambrose assured the Scottish press that he wouldn’t be too tired to face Juventus. When asked why, he responded, “Because I am Efe.”

He then went out and gifted the Italians two goals.

Ambrose is one of a kind indeed. As noted by Celtic’s current gaffer, Brendan Rodgers, he is one of the nicest footballers around. Rodgers confirmed that the Nigerian has never complained about his lack of playing time under the Irishman’s watch and, in fact, that he has thanked the manager for making him a better player.

Notably, Ambrose never missed a single training session during his time at Celtic—according to Rodgers, anyway.

Now, he brings that professionalism and positive attitude to Edinburgh. Or, another way of looking at it is: He’s Hibs’ problem now. It’s likely that most Celtic supporters wish Ambrose well wherever he goes, but they certainly won’t miss having to cover their eyes every time the ball was at his feet.

Speaking of potential trainwrecks, things were looking pretty grim for Rangers and caretaker manager Graeme Murty Wednesday night. Holding onto a 2-1 lead over St. Johnstone at Ibrox, Rob Kiernan was sent off in the 78th minute. The Perth side equaled just eight minutes later, only to concede in the first minute of stoppage time—to Emerson Hyndman—and lose the match 3-2.

It’s safe to say Hyndman’s tally may have staved off a full-scale riot in Govan and, really, who could blame ’Gers supporters for needing to blow off steam? After back-to-back losses to Dundee and bottom-feeders Inverness—and narrowly escaping Greenock Morton to advance in the Scottish Cup—a home loss, even to a tough side like St. Johnstone, would have been too much to take.

Now, the club board have less than two weeks to make good on their promise of having a new “Director of Football” in place by the next Old Firm match on March 12th. Reports suggest that Southampton’s Ross Wilson, Tottenham’s Paul Mitchell and Huddersfield’s Stuart Webber, player recruitment specialists all, top the list.

Celtic supporters might suggest they take a wee look at a certain Nigerian center back who is out of contract at season’s end…