1. In which year was he born, in Strasbourg?

1949

2. In 1988, he managed which side to the French championship?

AS Monaco

3. Who did he succeed as manager of Arsenal?

Bruce Rioch

4. In which season did he win his first League and Cup Double with Arsenal?

1997-1998

5. In 1999 – 2000, Arsenal lost the UEFA Cup final on penalties. Who were their victorious opponents?

Galatasaray