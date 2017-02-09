Barca’s Insurmountable Challenge

By Ralph Chery

Barcelona’s substandard season in La Liga has now hit a seemingly insurmountable challenge in The Champions League.

The Spanish champions’ season went from bad to worse in the Champions League Round of 16 last Tuesday as they fell to Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 at Parc des Princes. They now have the formidable task of scoring five unanswered goals in the Champions League.

No team has ever come back from four goals down in the Champions League knockout stages, however Brazilian star Neymar is confident that his side is up to the task.

“While there is a one percent chance, we have 99 percent faith,” the forward posted on Instagram on Feb. 15—one day after the game.

Luis Enrique’s side had more possession of the ball against PSG, although they only recorded one shot on target. More surprisingly six-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi didn’t have a single touch in the opponent’s box.

Aligned with the Blaugrana’s superstars under performing, coach Enrique was heavily blamed for the PSG loss—as he has been all season. The Spaniard only made two substitutions when his side was struggling to find the net.

Barcelona did win their following league game against Leganes but it was an unconvincing victory. Messi needed to score a 90th minute penalty to grant the Spanish giants a 2-1 win over the 17th placed team in La Liga.

The fans booed Enrique during the match. Furthermore, Spanish media has reported that Barcelona will replace coach Enrique at the end of the season—Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is tipped to take over from the 46-year-old.

Barca’s next opponent before the second leg against PSG are no slouches either: Atletico Madrid.

Atletico currently sit in fourth place in La Liga. Last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Hence based on the quality of their opponents Enrique doesn’t have the leisure of resting his star players, especially when they’re looking to catch up to Real Madrid on top of the table. Encouragingly for Barca, Real lost 2-1 to Valencia on Tuesday night).

PSG’s next opponent are sixth place Marseille. Both the French and the Blaugrana side’s next games will be on Sunday, three days before they meet.

Barcelona is the only Spanish team that wasn’t victorious in the first leg of the knockout stages of the CL. Real Madrid defeated Napoli 3-1, Atletico Madrid got the best of Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 and Sevilla edged Leicester City 2-1.

As mentioned, no team have ever come back from a four-goal deficit in the knockout stages of the CL; but looking at Barca’s trio of forwards, they’re the most qualified team in Europe to get the job done.

Messi leads La Liga in scoring with 19 goals and the Champions League with 10. Luis Suarez is also doing a phenomenal job in putting the ball in the back of the net. The Uruguayan is the second top scorer in Spain with 18 goals, however he only netted twice in Europe.

Neymar on the flip side is struggling to find the net this season, scoring only six goals in La Liga and two in Europe.