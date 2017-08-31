Barcelona – Answers

1 – Which Brazilian striker scored for Barcelona at the Camp Nou against Manchester United in the 1994-95 Champions League?

Romario

 

2 – Which current EPL manager scored the winning goal for Barcelona in the 1992 European Cup Final?

Ronald Koeman

 

3 – In which Dutch city did Barcelona lose the 1991 European Cup Winners Cup Final

Rotterdam

 

4 – Which British side were involved in an infamous European final in 1972 at the Camp Nou?

Rangers

 

5 – How many times have Barcelona won the Champions League/European Cup

Five


Share:

Young Talent Lights Up La Liga

Barcelona – Questions

david@firsttouchonline.com

You Might Also Like

Barcelona – Questions

- on August 31, 2017

Grounds – Questions

- on August 24, 2017

Grounds – Answers

- on August 24, 2017