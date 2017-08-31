Barcelona – Answers

1 – Which Brazilian striker scored for Barcelona at the Camp Nou against Manchester United in the 1994-95 Champions League?

Romario

2 – Which current EPL manager scored the winning goal for Barcelona in the 1992 European Cup Final?

Ronald Koeman

3 – In which Dutch city did Barcelona lose the 1991 European Cup Winners Cup Final

Rotterdam

4 – Which British side were involved in an infamous European final in 1972 at the Camp Nou?

Rangers

5 – How many times have Barcelona won the Champions League/European Cup

Five