Barcelona Look To Copa del Rey To Feed Empty Trophy Cabinet

By Ralph Chery

With La Liga complete and Real Madrid confirmed as Champions, attention now turns this Saturday as Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves square off for the Copa del Rey trophy at Vicente Calderon in Madrid at 3:30 pm.

Bacra will hope to finish the season with at least one trophy after having lost out to their rivals and getting knocked out in the quarterfinal of the Champions League by Juventus. Last time the Blaugranas went trophyless in a season was in 2002-03.

Deportivo Alaves finished in 9th place in La Liga and has never won a major trophy. However Barca head coach Luis Enrique expressed that his side should not underestimate their opponents considering the fact the they were down 2-0 to 10th placed Eibar in the 61st minute before edging them 3-2.

“We should not forget that Eibar has made things very complicated,” Enrique said. “So Alaves can also do it.”

Sunday’s final will be Enrique’s last game in charge of Barcelona. A win on Saturday would grant the Spaniard his ninth silverware in three seasons coaching the club. It has been reported that Enrique’s successor will be former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde.

Three days prior to the final, Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta made known that his future with Barcelona after his contract expires in 2018 is not certain.

“My intention is, at least, to finish the contract that I have and that’s what I want to do,” Iniesta told RAC1. “Beyond that, there are always possibilities. It’s a question of assessing everything. I am not saying if I am going to renew or not.”

Barca will be without starting right back Sergi Roberto due to suspension—Roberto also has a groin injury—and midfielder Rafinha who’s battling a meniscus injury.

Right back Aleix Vidal is cleared to play against Alaves after being out for three months with a dislocated ankle—an injury that he picked up against Alaves.

The 28-time Copa del Rey champions are on an eight-game non losing run, which consists of seven wins and one draw.

However they had a rather tough road to the final. They drew to Segunda Division B side Hercules 1-1 in their first game of the tournament. But blanked them 7-0 in the return game to go the next round.

Later in the round of 16, the Blaugrana side lost to Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the first game. They had to defeat Bilbao 3-1 at home to move to the quarterfinal. And in the semifinal, Barca edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate to reach the final.

Alaves, on the hand, never played a team from the top half of the table in their road to the final. They versed second division team Gimnastic in their match, overpowering 6-0 on aggregate before playing Deportivo de La Coruna in the round of 16. The game against Deportivo was the toughest one for El Glorioso as they made it to the next round on away goal, tying with their opponents 3-3 on aggregate.

Alaves saw off Alcaron in the quarterfinal 2-0 on aggregate before narrowing Celta Vigo 1-0 in the semifinal.

Saturday’s final will be Alaves first appearance in a final since reaching the UEFA Cup final in 2001, which they lost 5-4 in extra-time to Liverpool.

The Alava-based club’s topscorer is Brazilian Deyverson, who netted seven goals in all competition this season. Deyverson scored the opener in his side’s only victory over Barcelona in nine games when they defeated them 2-1 on Sep. 10th, 2016. But it was Ibai Gomez who netted the game-winning after Jeremy Matthieu’s equalize for Barca. Gomez is set to play this Saturday.

Barcelona won their following game against Alaves 6-0 on Feb. 2nd, 2017. The Spanish giants’ record against their fellow Copa del Ray finalist is 6-1-2.

A win would gift Alaves a spot in next season’s Europa League. While a victory would equal Barcelona’s record of three straight Copa del Rey title.