Barleycorn NYC To Host Arsenal & Ireland Legend Liam Brady

The Barleycorn NYC, home of the NY Arsenal supporters club will host a special Q&A with Arsenal and Republic of Ireland legend Liam Brady on February 25th following the match against Southampton that kicks off at 10am.

Organized by Arsenal NYC president Kurtis Powers, this is the first of a series of speaking engagements called Extra Time that will bring football personalities to NY for engaging discussions.

JJ Devaney (ESPN Caught Offside podcast) will host a discussion with Brady involving a wide-range of topics—past and present—at the Barleycorn in downtown Manhattan. It will be followed by an open Q&A with Liam Brady.

Liam Brady started his career with Arsenal at the age of 15 in 1971, and went on to make 235 appearances with the senior team. He was known for his refined technical style, and solidified his place in Arsenal lore as a man who helped propel the club out of its mid-70s slump and win and the 1979 FA Cup.

After leaving the Gunners in 1980, Brady ventured to Italy, where he would win two Serie A titles with Juventus and make more than 50 appearances with Inter Milan.

Brady is equally known for his contributions to Irish football. He earned 74 caps as an Ireland international, and is often cited as one of the country’s greatest-ever players.

When his playing years came to an end, Brady returned to North London. He rejoined Arsenal in 1996 to run the club’s youth academy, where he had an integral role in shaping Arsenal’s emerging talent. In 2014, he stepped down from the club’s youth set up and was named an ambassador of the Arsenal Foundation.

Tickets for the event are $20 for club members and $30 for non members and are available here.