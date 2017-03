1 – Which Brazilian was the first to score in every match of World Cup Finals

tournament?

Jairzinho

2 – For which French Club did Jairzinho play for in 1972?

Marseille

3 – Which South American nation did Brazil beat 4-1 at France ’98?

Chile

4 – Who did Brazil play in their 1st ever World Cup match?

Yugoslavia

5 – Who was captain of Brazil at USA ’94?

Dunga