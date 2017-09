1 – How many Confederation Cups have Brazil won?

Four

2 – In what year did Brazil win their first World Cup?

1958, Sweden

3 – Who scored Brazil’s famous last goal in the 1970 World Cup final against Italy?

Carlos Alberto

4 – Who knocked Brazil out of the 2010 World Cup finals?

Holland

5 – Who captained Brazil to their 1994 USA World Cup victory?

Dunga