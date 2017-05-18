Can Aberdeen Stop Celtic’s Surge Towards Double?

By Brian P. Dunleavy

On Sunday, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wrote one word on the (green and?) whiteboard in the home dressing room at Parkhead ahead of his side’s 2-0 victory over Hearts.

That word: infrangible.

Simply put, it means unbreakable or inviolable. But, it’s also a fancy way of saying “invincible”—which the Hoops’ win at Celtic Park officially made Rodgers’ team in his first season in charge.

Yes, the Bhoys under Brendan navigated their way through the Scottish Premiership season without suffering defeat, finishing with 34 wins and four draws. That means they garnered a modern-day record of 106 points—all while scoring an incredible 106 goals and yielding just 25 all season. They maintained a 30-point gap over second-place Aberdeen, and a 39-point gap over their arch-rivals Rangers.

Not bad for Season One of the Rodgers Revolution.

Of course, while few of the Celtic first-team players knew the meaning of the word Rodgers wrote on that whiteboard prior to Sunday’s match—the manager joked afterward that Stuart Armstrong, who has earned a law degree via Open University during his spare time was a notable exception—they do know that much of what they did during the Premiership season will be rendered, well, meaningless, if they lose this Saturday—in the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden, against, you guessed it, their closest competitors in the league, Aberdeen.

As impressive as the “Invincibles” tag is, even in the diluted Scottish league, there’s not a Celtic supporter anywhere who would trade another trophy in the case—particularly the preeminent trophy that is the Scottish Cup—for an unblemished regular season in the Prem.

After all, Celtic are expected to “win every game” they play, as Rodgers reminded the press after the win over Hearts—at least in Scotland.

But Rodgers also acknowledged that that level of expectation brings with it its own unique kind of “pressure,” and the pressure will be on his side against Aberdeen at Hampden. The Hoops have already showed their superiority over the Dons in one final—the League Cup in November—and in the league, most recently with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Pittodrie. But Derek McInnes’ side will be playing with house money on Saturday. They will have nothing to lose because they are expected to lose—and that’s significant, given the expectations for their opponents.

No, an upset by Aberdeen won’t affect the Hoops’ status as undefeated league champions, but it will be the result supporters on both sides—and across Scotland—will remember, given that it will be in the last competitive match of the season, and there will be a trophy involved.

Will Rodgers’ side handle that pressure? Only time will tell, but they have handled similar pressures—the aforementioned League Cup final; various Old Firm encounters against Rangers—with aplomb so far this season, without seemingly breaking a sweat.

To hear Rodgers tell it, though, the key word in that sentence is “seemingly.” Here in the U.S., there was an old commercial slogan that intoned, “Never let them see you sweat.” Rodgers and his men would do well to continue to heed that advice on Saturday—because no one will remember the sweat, only the team that goes home with the Cup.