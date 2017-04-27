Celta Vigo Look To Upset Man Utd

By Ralph Chery

When Celta Vigo knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey 4-3 on aggregate on January 25th, it was a warning sign of things to come.

Los Celticos then reached the semifinal of a European tournament for the first time. They will face Manchester United in the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

The first leg will be played at Bailados next Thursday at 3:05 p.m. Both clubs are looking to win their first ever Europa League title.

This season was the first time Vigo competed in Europe since 2007 when they were knocked out of the UEFA Cup (now known as Europa League) 3-0 on aggregate by Werder Bremen.

Celta made it to the EL after finishing in sixth place in La Liga last season. They finished second in Group G with nine points, five points under AFC Ajax.

Vigo went on to upset Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 32 through a 108th minute goal scored by Gustavo Cabral. Shakhtar won the UEFA Cup in 2008-09 and owns nine Ukrainian league titles.

Eduardo Berizzo’s men drew a rather easier team in the round of 16, a Russian side that was playing its third season in Europe, Krasnodar. They defeated the Russian club with a comfortable 4-1 scoreline.

Next up in the quarterfinals for the Bailados club was Genk, a side that was making its eighth appearance in the competition in the last nine seasons. Celta conquered Genk 5-2 on aggregate, blanking them 2-0 at home on their way.

Vigo’s topscorer in the competition is breakthrough player Iago Aspas with five goals, which is the fourth best tally of the tournament. Aspas is also the club’s topscorer in La Liga with 16 goals.

Aspas is a former Liverpool player, where he had a rough spell as he failed to score a goal in fourteen games. The 29-year-old recently made his international debut for Spain on November 15, 2016, in which he netted against England in a 2-2 draw.

As for Celta’s coach, Berizzo, it’s his third season coaching the club. And he’s a former Argentina international and was Chile’s assistant coach from 2007 to 2010.

The Spanish’s side opponents, United, had a tough trip to the semifinals. They needed a 107th minute goal from Marcus Rashford to see off Anderlecht 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinal after edging Rostov 2-1 in the round of 16. Rostov made it to the Europa league after being knocked out of the group stages.

Despite the cup run, Celta are underperforming in their league as they sit in 10th place in La Liga after finishing in sixth and in eighth place in the previous two seasons respectively.

However, as mentioned, Los Celestes notably defeated Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey but then lost to 11th placed Deportivo Alaves 1-0 in the semis.

The last three times Celta drew an English team in Europe they saw themselves knocked out of the completion each time. United on the other hand won two of their last three European semifinals against Spanish sides and ended winning the completion both times.

The two sides have some familiarity with each other as Celta forward Giuseppe Rossi played for United from 2004 to 2007, netting one goal in five games while Manchester striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the goal that knocked the Spanish team out of the Champions League in the 2003-04 season.