Celtic’s Mission: Your Loss

By Brian P. Dunleavy

With the treble firmly in his sights, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has one message for his team and its supporters: Perfection is overrated.

Although his team can become the first British side since Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in 2003-04 to navigate a top-flight season without suffering a loss in league play, the Hoops bench boss has other priorities: namely, another trophy. After all, that perfect season, in which they won 26 and drew 12, may have earned the Gunners the title of modern “invincibles,” but Wenger has had to push back calls for his dismissal ever since. Of course, that’s another story…

That magical season, Arsenal finished 11 points ahead of second-place Chelsea, and had a plus-47 goal differential. To compare, with five matches still to play, Rodgers’ Hoops side already have 91 points, with 29 wins and four draws, and an astounding plus-65 goal differential. The Bhoys are 24 points ahead of second-place Aberdeen, and 33 points ahead of rivals Rangers, who sit in third. To give you an idea of how dominant the Parkhead side have been, their goal differential is greater than the total goals scored by any team in Scotland’s Premiership this season. Only Aberdeen come close, with 63 goals for.

And yet… Rodgers—and we bet most Hoops supporters—will gladly chuck one opportunity for domestic distinction, the perfect season, for another: the treble. Celtic haven’t won all three domestic trophies on offer—the League Cup, the League and the Scottish Cup—since Martin O’Neill’s side pulled it off in 2000-01. Celtic won 31 league matches that season, while drawing four and losing just three. But there are parallels aplenty: O’Neill and Rodgers both hail from the Emerald Isle, and O’Neill, like Rodgers, was in his first season in charge in the East End of Glasgow.

Plus, Rodgers, like O’Neill before him, has higher ambitions for the club. Rodgers has made plain his desire to see the Hoops achieve more in Europe (O’Neill took Celtic to the UEFA Cup Final in 2003) and has promised to bring in at least two marquee signings this summer to further his aims. That doesn’t bode well for the rest of Scotland’s top flight, as the Hoops’ wage bill is already, reportedly, more than twice that of Rangers, and more than five times that of Aberdeen.

So, with all that in mind, Rodgers has made it clear he plans to strategically rest his players with an eye toward the Scottish Cup Final against Aberdeen (a rematch of the League Cup Final) at the end of May. He may have no choice with Moussa Dembele, who is a doubt for the rest of the season, depending on the severity of his hamstring injury, and there may yet be fallout from Scott Brown’s tackle on Ross County’s Liam Boyce a fortnight ago—although a long-term ban from the SFA seems unlikely, under the circumstances.

Still, Rodgers has cards to play and the ability to shuffle the deck without sacrificing too much. Will he throw in his cards at Ibrox this weekend? Seems unlikely. He knows how much these matches mean to supporters. However, after that, we can expect to see a lot more of Liam Henderson and Nir Bitton (remember him?) at the center of the park, and perhaps the likes of Kolo Toure and Emilio Izaguirre will get a bow on the back line (before they head out the door—as players anyway, in the case of Toure) this summer. We could also see some stalwarts from the development squad, such as goalkeeper Conor Hazard, striker Jack Aitchison, midfielders Regan Hendry and P.J. Crossan and multi-position talent Calvin Miller.

After all, some of these players have already seen time this season and done quite well. Does risking perfection for higher reward make sense? Well, who needs perfection when your trophy cabinet is burst at the seams?

And to think: Rodgers is just getting started.