Celtic’s Roberts Rule

By Brian P. Dunleavy

If you read the comments of Celtic supporters on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms—and, no, you’ll never get that time back—you’d think Patrick “Paddy” Roberts was the second coming of Pelé.

The Manchester City winger, who completed an 18-month loan spell at Parkhead in May, is one heck of a young player, and at 20, he’s got his entire career in front of him—barring injury, of course. But while he certainly fulfills a need for Brendan Rodgers’ side, which lacks a consistent outside right player to match the left-sided mastery of Scott Sinclair, as well as depth at striker, Roberts is also still prone to youthful mistakes.

Not surprising, since he is, after all, still a youth.

Indeed, take off the green-colored specs, and you’ll see a promising young player who has a tendency to go to ground too easily and to too often dribble aimlessly through traffic toward the opposing team’s byline. And the last thing Celtic looked like it needed Wednesday night, during their 5-0 thrashing of Astana in the Champions’ League play-off round, was a player wandering off on his own.

Not that Roberts is selfish, mind you. Just, well, a tad wayward and, like we said, young.

This is not to say the on-the-rise Englishman wouldn’t be a welcome addition to the Hoops squad. He clearly would be. Fellow winger James Forrest, a lifelong Hoops man and product of the academy, is injury-prone, and has failed to deliver consistently over the course of his career, his big goal against Rosenborg in the third round of Champions’ League qualifying and his cushion tally on Wednesday against Astana notwithstanding.

And, with Moussa Dembélé out with a leg injury until September—and with seemingly one foot out the door thereafter—Rodgers needs reinforcements at striker, where Leigh Griffiths is prolific, but also temperamental and, like Forrest, injury-prone. The tempestuous tea-cake eater did lead the line well, though, versus the Kazakhs.

So, another loan spell in Glasgow for Roberts isn’t a bad thing, and it would benefit all interested parties: Celtic, the player and Manchester City. The Hoops get a dynamic, young player. The player gets another year—or more—of schooling under Rodgers. And, City… well, it’s unlikely Roberts would get much game time in Pep Guardiola’s side, and at Celtic he will now, most certainly, see the field during the Champions’ League proper, given that the Hoops take a seemingly insurmountable lead with them to Kazakhstan.

Thing is, there’s little hope of this being a permanent transfer. Manchester City paid £12 million to land Roberts from Fulham, and they are not going to sell him cheaply, or within Celtic’s budget anyway. And yet, Hoops supporters seem to be okay with this reality—which is relatively new. Since the turn of the century, with the club no longer in the “big leagues” in terms of revenue, the board—and the manager, be it Strachan, Lennon, Deila or Rodgers—have been forced to be frugal. They have had to find diamonds in the rough, and projects they can mold into players.

Roberts has shown during his 18 months in Glasgow—as well as in his cameos for Man City this preseason—that he is certainly worth the investment in time, and a (relatively) little bit of money.

Now, it’s just up to Rodgers to show Guardiola et al what Celtic supporters seem to already know—that Parkhead is indeed the place for Paddy.