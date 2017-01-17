Celtic’s Scott Brown Joins The ‘400 Club’

By Brian P. Dunleavy

Midfielder and captain Scott Brown made his 400th appearance for Celtic on Wednesday, in the Hoops’ 1-0 win over St. Johnstone.

Since coming to Glasgow’s East End in 2007, the Dunfermline native and former Hibee (he still makes Edinburgh home) has not only won over the Celtic support with energy and tenacity—not to mention the infamous “Broonie” celebration in the face of El Hadji Diouf (the latter became a Hoops’ foil during his brief loan spell at Ibrox in 2011)—he (somewhat controversially) became the highest-paid player in the first team squad, and eventually took over the captaincy (in 2010) from Stephen McManus.

As we’ve noted earlier in this space, Brown has had a resurgent season under Brendan Rodgers, after plateauing a bit under the Irishman’s predecessor, Ronny Deila, and he looks poised to add to his already-full trophy case. He has been a key force in Celtic’s 26-game unbeaten domestic start this season (a mark that ties the 1966-67 Lisbon Lions). In less than 10 years at Parkhead, Brown has been a vital cog in 11 major trophies for the club (six league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups).

And, to think, he supported Rangers as a boy.

As monumental as the 400 mark is for Brown, however, he still has a long way to go to crack the top 10. According to Fitba Stats, Jimmy Johnstone (no less) currently sits in 10th place on the all-time Hoops appearances with 529, which includes league, domestic cup, and continental competition as well as friendlies. A year ago, not many supporters of the green and white would have given Brown much of a chance of catching the legendary “Wee Jinky,” but that number may in fact be within the skipper’s reach. That said, he’ll never catch the current record-holder, Billy McNeill, at 822. In fact, it’s likely no one will. As an aside, two of our all-time favorites, Danny McGrain (681) and Packie Bonner (646) feature prominently on that appearances list.

Oddly, though, where Brown likely will beat them all is in appearances in European competition. We know, the format for the European Cup/Champions’ League has changed significantly over the years, as has the pathway to the big tournament for Celtic (with as many as qualifiers per season). And then there’s the Europa League… But, it’s worth noting that Brown currently sits tied with McNeill (as great a Celtic captain as there ever was, obviously) in European appearances for the club at 72. He’ll likely pass the leader of the Lisbon Lions in August, when the Hoops begin their latest attempt at qualifying for the Champions’ League. By then, Brown will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his first appearance in the green and white shirt.

All of which becomes all the more amazing when you compare the career trajectory of Brown with that of fellow Hibs “Golden Generation” member (and Brown’s friend) Kevin Thomson, who famously signed for Rangers during that summer of 2007. Thomson made just 71 appearances for the Ibrox side over three-plus seasons (he was limited by a severe knee injury), though he was part of two league-winning teams and helped bring two League Cups and a Scottish Cup to Govan as well. Thomson also featured prominently in the Rangers’ side that went to the 2008 UEFA Cup Final.

But Thomson never recovered fully from that aforementioned knee injury. He would leave Rangers for Middlesbrough, where he would make only 50 appearances in three-plus seasons, before returning to Hibs and making his last notable contributions at Dundee. He’s been seen, or heard, since as a part-time football pundit on Radio Scotland.

To paraphrase Dickens, a “Tale of Two Players?” That might be a bit unfair. But thinking back to that summer transfer window in August 2007, it’s certainly fair to say that Brown, and Celtic, made the right choice..

