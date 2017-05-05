Champions League – Answers

1- In what year was the Champions’ League (European Cup) inaugurated?

1955.

2 – Who were the first team besides Real Madrid to win the tournament?

Benfica.

3 – Which Swedish International had two assists in the 2006 final between Barcelona and Arsenal?

Henrik Larsson.

4 – How many times have two clubs from the same country competed in the final?

Six (Real Madrid v Valencia 2000, AC Milan v Juventus 2003, Man U v Chelsea 2008, B Munich v B Dortmund 2013, R Madrid v Atl. Madrid 2014 and 2016).

5 – Nottingham Forest won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980. Who were the runners-up on those occasions?

Hamburg and Malmo