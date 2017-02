1 – The 1974 CL final went to a replay at the Heysel stadium. Who were the two teams involved?

2 – Which French team did Real Madrid beat in Paris in the first ever European Cup final in 1956?

3 – Jose Mourinho managed which team to CL victory in 2004?

4 – Steve Gerrard scored his 100th goal for Liverpool against which Dutch team?

5 – What was Peter Schmeichel’s final match for Manchester United?

ANSWERS