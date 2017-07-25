Championship: Betting Odds For This Season

We already witnessed some breathtaking football matches this season and it appears that the English League Championship table is now beginning to take shape. From the first five games, the results and performance of the 24 teams shade a picture on how they will fare in the 2017/2018 season.

With just a few days left in the summer transfer window, the biggest activity in the English League Championship is clubs looking to conclude their final summer deals. Some clubs have already earmarked who they will pursue, while others due to poor and indifferent starts, will resort to ‘panic buys’ to beef up their squads for the season. At this stage, you’ll find many new football betting sites featuring the top transfer odds for this season.

Top championship transfer news this week is Reading’s pursuit of Sone Aluko from Fulham. Aluko arrived as a free transfer from Wolves in the last transfer summer window to join the Fulham team. Aluko scored a total of eight league goals including one in the FA Cup for Fulham last season. Many argue that it is his ability to hold up play and stretch defences that has seen his stock rise in recent times. Fulham has an option to extend Aluko’s current deal by a further year; a clause which is clearly stated on his contract. However, a strong bid from Reading will be hard to reject. Royal Panda has 23/20 odds on Aluko’s transfer to Reading going through before Thursday’s deadline.

Meanwhile, Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill handed in a transfer request amid interest from Sunderland. It is believed that Hugill’s preferred destination is Sunderland though there are other suitors in Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugill scored 13 goals in 47 appearances for Preston last season. Newcastle’s Grant Hanley was told he is not in manager Rafa Benitez’s plans for the 2017/2018 season. Norwich City is believed to be working hard to secure Hanley’s signature before the end of the transfer season.

Table toppers Cardiff City who made a blistering start to the new season and won 5 in 5, will be up against Fulham. Fulham is currently sitting in 14th position having just a single win under their belt. Bookmakers expect Cardiff City to continue their excellent start to the new season with a win against Fulham. Red Bet provides 8/11 odds for a Cardiff City win, while Fulham stands at 18/5 odds.

Ipswich Town who have made a fast start this season with 4 wins and one defeat, is up against Queens Park Rangers. QPR made an indifferent start with 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in their first five games. Genting has 11/10 odds for a QPR win, 14/5 odds for an Ipswich Town win and 28/11 odds for a draw.

Third on the table and with more business still to do in the transfer window, is the Leeds United take on Burton in their 6th match. Leeds United managed 3 wins and 2 draws in their first 5 matches while Burton has 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 losses thus far and are sitting in position 21. Leeds has 13/8 odds for a win and Burton has 5/1 odds for a win according to Toals bookmakers.

With the table starting to take shape, the battle for promotion and the fight for relegation have commenced. According to online sources, Wolves are favourites for automatic promotion with 3/1 odds, Cardiff stands at 2nd place with 4/1 odds, Middlesbrough at 3rd position with 7/1 odds and Fulham and Leeds are tied on 4th place with 10/1 odds.