Championship Predictions For 2017

By Paula Marcus

It seems hard to believe that just 12 months ago the hot topics were Charlton’s off field issues (which they still have), would Middlesbrough go up as champions (not quite) and would Derby County choke again (they did)?

Football fans like to predict, it is a way to show off what we know. Unfortunately we often forget one simple thing; football is unpredictable. In my case, my ability to predict doesn’t seem to reach even one second into the future.

That aside, I am going to start the year with yet one more try (at some point I have to get something right) and look at who will be having a good or bad 2017. When predictions aren’t your strong suite, it is probably best to start with the sure things. So the team likely to be having a pretty bad 2017 are unsurprisingly Rotherham United. There is very little to say that hasn’t already been said, but not even a Boxing Day win over relegation rivals Wigan Athletic could do much to help. In fact, all the win did is provide a chance at finishing off the foot of the table.

In the same vein it seems unlikely that Wigan will see any of the highs that they enjoyed last year, thanks to topping the League One table. A change of manager in November hasn’t changed much on the pitch and this year will almost certainly see them make a quick return back to League One. In the first of the less certain predictions, I see Burton Albion also making the return with them. This isn’t based just on their current squad and recent struggles, but also on manager Nigel Clough’s suggestion they need to spend big in January. That rarely helps fend off relegation.

Despite spending all of the season in the bottom three, I believe Blackburn Rovers will avoid the drop. Their ability to score is a real asset in staying up, if they can just plug the hole in their defence they should be safe. That said, I still see this year being much of the same for them with off-field issues still plaguing the club. With the Venky’s showing no signs of leaving, and the FA/Football League showing they have no interest in dealing with poor ownership, fan unrest will continue into 2018. I very much doubt they would be able to survive a second year in this state.

Just two weeks ago, when I planned this article, I saw the next part of this being very easy. Thanks to Newcastle United and a slight blip in form, I am actually going to have to go out on a limb. Now, with a two point lead and a game in hand, it looks like Brighton and Hove Albion are the safe bet for automatic promotion. Brighton haven’t lost in the league since Newcastle beat them at the end of August, and they are showing no signs of slowing form.

While 2016 may have been a mixed year that ultimately saw the Seagulls miss promotion, this year will be even better for them. What awaits them after promotion will depend on how they can improve their squad. Failure to invest in the right way, or attempting to completely overhaul their team, could result in a 2018 relegation.

As for United, they will almost certainly join them in the Premier League. Even though Reading are clipping at their heels, a six point difference and breath taking goal difference should see them safe, although they will probably have to settle for second spot. The playoff race may still be very tight, but I can see Reading finishing in the top six whilst failing to win promotion (this is an easy prediction for any Reading fan, just look at our previous playoff results).

Good and bad years aren’t always defined by promotion or relegation. I can easily predict that Barnsley will be having another good year, as they follow up on last season’s promotion with a very comfortable mid-table finish. Fulham will also see 2017 as a very good year as they finally recover from their relegation a few years ago. They won’t get a top six finish this year, but they should start 2018 in that place.

One team that probably isn’t thrilled to be ending the year still in the Championship are Cardiff City. They have somehow managed to switch from a team that finished just outside the playoffs to one battling at the other end of the table. They will be hoping that Neil Warnock can give them something to cheer about, but despite his talking, I just don’t see him pushing them to promotion. One thing I can predict; he will be spending in January.

Hull City might not yet be a Championship club, but after the sacking of manager Phelan they will be by the time 2018 starts. And if they want to avoid making this year one to really forget, the next managerial appointment is vital. As a club, they know better than most how vital a good start is in the Championship if you really want to get a quick promotion.

Finally, a few quickies to finish off; QPR and Nottingham Forest will change manager again, Ipswich Town will spend no money and Cellino will say something ridiculous. So with that, you can just sit back and enjoy the rest of the season, just promise to look surprised at the end of the year. Let me know your predictions for 2017.

