Championship: Villa & Norwich Indulge In Busy Transfer Window

By Paula Marcus

After a few weeks of flying under the radar, it seems Aston Villa were once again making the headlines as the transfer window slammed shut.

Transfer deadline day is normally a chaotic affair, but add in half the teams in the Championship playing as the window closed, and it became something else. Feeds were full of goal announcements intertwined with last minute moves, and some very big money transfers.

Aston Villa’s transfer dealings, in particular, have caught the eye. Not happy with their excessive spending in the last window, they have continued to throw money at the issue of getting out of the Championship fast. Obviously Villa do have an advantage over almost all of the division, namely nice parachute payments to soften any spending. But this season’s payment was spent in window number one and, should they fail to get promoted, they will have to be aware of financial fair play rules.

Just hours before the window shut, Aston Villa forked out £12 ($15) million for Brentford striker Scott Hogan. Spending £12 millions in a single season is big news for any Championship club, even one that has the bonus of the parachute payments, but this isn’t their only signing to reach over the £10 ($12) million mark. In fact, it isn’t even the first striker they have signed over that mark, and now they have spent over £40 ($50) million on just strikers in the 2016/17 season.

I am well aware that, like so many transfers, the fee mentioned doesn’t tell the whole story. This is the highest amount, should all the add-ons be paid. But it isn’t easy to find the pre-add on prices, so just knock a million or two off these prices if it makes you feel better. Striker Jonathan Kodjia joined Villa from Bristol City in the summer for £15 ($19) million, and so far he seems to be giving a good return on his gigantic fee. With 9 goals already in 23 appearances, he is on track to be valued at one million per goal by the end of the season.

Next in the big money striker department is Ross McCormack, the player that has been traded for £23 ($29) million total in the last two years, also signed for Villa at the start of the season, forming the divisions most expensive strike force. Unlike Kodjia, McCormack has been unable to replicate his previous form, and Hogan’s arrival has seen him sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest.

The move was unsurprising after McCorack was fined earlier in the month for repeatedly missing training and being, in Steve Bruce’s words, a long way off match fitness. His three goals so far also probably aren’t helping matters. The fact Forest have signed him, albeit on loan, really shows the position they are in.

Looking around the division, Villa weren’t the only team spending big money. After a relatively quiet summer, where incoming funds were greater than out going, Norwich City spent £7 million on Wigan Athletic winger Yanic Wildschut. Wildschut had already requested a transfer from the Latics after they blocked multiple bids, so his departure was hardly a surprise.

In deadline day’s ‘just how many players did they sign today’ category there is one clear winner. Step forward Wigan Athletic and the eight players that joined the club. When you are faced with relegation you can either make the best of what you have and try to make a few adjustments, or go for all out panic. It’s easy to see which path Wigan have taken. It isn’t even the sheer number of players that they have signed, more the fact that few of them are particularly inspiring signings.

Any Reading fan around in the late 90’s will remember a certain deadline day (back when there was just one a year), with the club sitting in a similar position at the wrong end of the table. Then manager Tommy Burns decided to (unsuccessfully) try and stave off relegation to the third tier with seven signings on the last day. Wigan fans will be hoping that extra player makes all the difference, as Reading ended the season still in the relegation zone.

Not every team in the division was busy recruiting new blood. With promotion looking more and more like a formality, both Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United decided that less really is more. Newcastle made such whole scale changes over the summer it really isn’t surprising they have chosen to stick with the squad they have. Trying to meld all the players into a cohesive unit once is hard, and what they have obviously is working.

For Brighton, they did make a few minor changes turning Glenn Murray’s loan into a permanent deal, and adding a little fire power with Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom, who has signed on loan till the end of the season. Akpom is no stranger to the Championship, after spending last season on loan at eventual Play-off winners Hull City. His goal scoring record for club might not stand out, but he has impressed at previous loan clubs and his record for England youth teams is very impressive.

Not everyone had a good, stress free day, but of Sheffield Wednesday’s last minute attempt to sign Jordan Rhodes just about went through in time. This will be a big boost to Wednesday’s team as they look to push on to the play offs.

With the window shut and the money spent, all is now set for the end of season push. From big changes and slight tweeks everyone is now stuck with what they have, well at least until the ‘emergency’ loan window opens.

