1. Which player holds the record for most appearances, with 795 between 1961 and 1980?

Ron Harris

2. In which season did they become the first team to score 100 Premier League goals?

2009 – 2010

3. Which goalkeeper kept 21 clean sheets in the 2004-2005 Premier League season?

Peter Cech

4. Who did they beat in the 2012 Champion’s League final?

Bayern Munich

5. Who was voted Chelsea’s Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013?

Juan Mata