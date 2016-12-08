Christmas Cheer In Short Supply For Some Championship Teams

By Paula Marcus

There is snow on the ground (well there is if you are in Toronto), the days are short, and managers are complaining about the number of fixtures. All together this means Christmas is most definitely in the air. In honour of the festive season, here is a pun-tastic look at what is going on in the Championship, apologies in advance.

There are certainly plenty of teams that are entering the festive period hoping for some Christmas miracles, and some much needed wins. QPR might have decked the halls with boughs of Holloway, but it certainly hasn’t had the effect that they wanted. Six games since Ian Holloway took over and they have five losses and just the one win, and that was only after playing against ten men for nearly 90 minutes.

At the moment it isn’t clear if he will manage to see in the New Year at Loftus road. A really poor defence and three games without a goal are really hurting QPR at the moment. So far there has been no real improvement on Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink, and QPR are only sitting above the relegation zone due to some really poor teams around them.

One of the main leaders in the poor teams category is bottom placed Rotherham United. They are certainly very lonely this Christmas as they sit eight points adrift at the wrong end of the table with a goal difference that is three times worse than Wigan Athletic, who are one place above. It seems so hopeless as far as Championship safety goes, that they should probably ask Santa for something else, not even he is that good.

Just a few weeks ago Birmingham City fans were happy after finally ending years of turmoil with an owner in jail and almost no money. Their takeover had just been completed, and manager Gary Rowett had them within touching distance of the playoffs. Now, however, things aren’t so rosy and City fans are getting set for a very blue Christmas.

Sure, they have owners that aren’t behind bars, but these same owners have just made one of the most baffling decisions ever in a division known for baffling decisions. The sacking of Rowett last week has sent shockwaves through the division, and managers who had felt secure in their job are now looking over their shoulders.

In the lead in the Scrooge category are Blackburn Rover’s owners. Despite the protests of the fans, and the poor performance of the team, they refuse to budge and sell the club. Without wanting to repeat previous articles too much, little has changed, and Rovers are still being run by people who seem to know very little about football. Add onto that some questionable links with agents and the whole situation is a mess that doesn’t look like being solved. I’m not even sure the ghost of Christmas past can help much here.

Not everything in the Championship is doom and gloom, even though it often seems that way. Second place in the Scrooge Bah Humbug category are Manchester United, who have decided to put money above all else (huge shock I know) and take advantage of the FA cup not have an away ticket price cap.

Premier League teams can only charge £30 to away fans for league games, but they have added 50% extra for the cup game with Reading. Thankfully, bringing plenty of glad tidings, Reading have announce that they will pay the extra for their fans. Sure United still get the extra money, but at least fans don’t have to spend more than they have to.

The team that will most certainly having a very Merry Christmas complete with visions of sugar plums, are league leaders Newcastle United. Even a few additions to the games lost column hasn’t done much to derail their promotion push. Sitting just behind United in second place are Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton have been a great story in terms of a Championship turnaround. After finishing two years ago in 20th position, they have progressed quickly up the table on the back of good football and a well respected manager. That said they may need to take a few lessons from some of the more Scrooge clubs as their spending more than doubled over the last 12 months.

Whoever you support, here is hoping you enjoy plenty of the spirit of Christmas, or at the very least plenty of Christmas Spirits.

