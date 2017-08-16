Cincinnati Firebulls

Tim Hall’s View From 101

For the third time in their not-so-illustrious franchise history, the New York Red Bulls will play in a cup final, when they travel next month to Kansas City to compete for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

However for most of the game Tuesday night, that seemed to be nigh impossible. But that result would have been very normal and expected. We don’t have the phrase “that’s so Metro” to describe letdowns in these parts for no reason.

On paper, the semifinal trip to Cincinnati should have been a breeze. The Red Bulls are a high-flying top level team in a good run of form. The opposition, FC Cincinnati, had made a Cinderella run to the semis, yet they are a second-tier club. But that’s the crazy thing about Cinderella stories. Nobody would have remembered the original if Cinderella had broken down on the way to the ball, standing next to her pumpkin-turned-coach turned back to a pumpkin.

But in front of a packed house, some 30,000 strong, it looked like Cinderella might walk, hitchhike or crawl over broken glass to get to her date with destiny.

The opening thirty minutes saw a handful of good chances from either side but otherwise displayed the standard cagey play one would expect from a late-round cup tie. Neither team wanted to make the big mistake early and have to chase the game the test of the way.

The breakthrough came when New York was caught sleeping at the back and former MLS player Corben Bone completed a lovely piece of tic-tac-goal to put the home side in front and send the home fans into hysterics.

Cincinnati doubled their advantage in the second half when Austin Berry, a Cincinnati local product, headed home a corner kick. With roughly a half hour to play, it looked as though the Red Bulls would Metro another one, coming so far only to trip over themselves once the chips were down.

Only this New York team seems to be made of sterner stuff. Like a boxer who needs to eat a few shots to realize they are truly in a fight, these Red Bulls seem to play better with the swords to their throats. This is not an advisable nor even a sustainable strategy, not for the fortunes of the team nor the blood pressure of the fans, but you have to ride that pumpkin coach until the wheels fall off.

First it was the substitute Gonzalo Veron, seemingly finally settled into his role as a super sub, who lucked into a bouncing ball on the doorstep and smashed it home. Three minutes later it was Bradley Wright-Phillips, who has done nothing but score goal after goal since coming to New York, heading home an exquisitely placed header to draw the match level.

When that second goal went in, you could see FCC players put their hands on their waists, heads and knees. And with about 15 minutes left in regulation, the air and the momentum seemed to leave Nippert Stadium.

Indeed, BWP, whose aerial ability is often overlooked, nearly headed home the winner in normal time but it smashed off the bar and away. That, given the circumstances, would have qualified for one of the handful of greatest goals in team history. So it was 30 minutes of extra time.

Sports are inherently unfair sometimes, and as Red Bulls fans, it would have been very Metro to have come storming back all this way only to fall to a fluke goal, or even in the maelstrom of unfairness that is the penalty shootout.

But 10 minutes into extra time, Wright-Phillips got his head onto one in the box again and again gave it the right pace, power and placement, then jumped into the waiting arms of the travelling New York support in the corner. 3-2.

We’re now faced with the real question, in an all-time roster that has featured World Cup winners like Thierry Henry and more cult heroes than anyone can shake a stick at, that Bradley Wright-Phillips might in fact be the best player to ever don the colors of this franchise.

It was very nearly 3-3, and would have been if not for the efforts of the young academy product Tyler Adams closing down and blocking a shot on an open Red Bulls net. But the Red Bulls saw out the deed and took the win.

Was this the greatest win in franchise history? Probably not. Cincinnati are a lower division side after all, so you’re supposed to win those games, and you don’t get any points for escaping a trap game. Besides, there was 7-0 away to NYCFC, just for the sake of the scoreline. There was knocking the rival DC United from the playoffs for the first time, a special feeling indeed. There was Clint Mathis scoring five times in a 6-4 win over Dallas in 2000 if individual efforts are more your thing. And of course there was that magical run in 2008 where the Red Bulls, due to the quirks of MLS playoffs at the time, had to play on the other side of the country and beat Houston and Real Salt Lake to become Western Conference champions.

In many ways this game had the feeling of the way New York reached their last cup final, MLS Cup 2008. Throughout that entire run, there was an expectation that the other glass slipper would drop, but then the players went out and showed heart and fight, and gave the fans something to believe in.

There’s still all to play for, of course, and a month is a lifetime in sports; neither New York nor Sporting Kansas City can say for certain what their teams will look like come the final. But for now it’s still not yet midnight, and someday our first Cup win might come.