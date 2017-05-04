Cosmopolitan League Round-Up – Gottschee Crowned Metro 2 West Champions

One of the league’s most storied clubs is celebrating its first title in 26 years. BW Gottschee, CSL First Division champs in 1991, shutout Flushing FC 3-0 on Randalls Island to clinch the Metro Two West division title undefeated.

They went into the match with a 12-0-2 [38] record, two points away from the crown.

“In the away game [we] had tied [Flushing] 2-2 and coach George Silva made it clear in his pregame talk that one point was not enough as he set up the team in an attacking 4-3-3 formation,” said John Ryding.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan broke the ice on a chilly and windy field, planting the ball into the bottom left of the corner from outside the 18. Luis ‘Panama’ Andrion pounced on a deflection from Chris Kilcarr to double the lead before the interval.

Said Ryding: “Playing into the wind in the second half, Gottschee had to be mindful of long balls into the box but the goalkeeper rotation of Chris Kilcarr, Pantelis Zioulis and Brandon Silva kept a clean sheet while captain Dion ‘Coco’ Amvrosiatos put the game beyond reach with a free kick with 15 minutes remaining.

“With a 10-point lead in the division and only three weeks to go, the math wasn’t exactly rocket science and Gottschee can use the remaining three games to prepare for the Metro Two championship game.”

Glenn Whelan earned Man of the Match honors for Gottschee’s opening goal and his solid work protecting the back four.

Bhoys Keep Swinging

Beaten a week earlier in the CSL for the first time in two and a half years, Lansdowne Bhoys vented their ire on New Jersey’s Brick Lions FC last Saturday night. The Bhoys mauled the Garden State Soccer League envoys 8-0 at Tibbetts Brook Park to reach the Region 1 final of the U.S. Amateur Cup.

“It wasn’t a case of Brick being a bad team but more so how good Lansdowne were,” said William McGrory, president of the three-time CSL champs.

Gaston Sanchez opened the scoring with a glancing header. Ibrahim Diaby got the first goal of his hat trick from 10 yards.

Andrew Sousa made it 3-0 [30th] and Diaby’s second extended the lead before the interval.

On resumption, Diaby completed his trey with a header before Lukas Zarges – from a clinical free kick — and Ovan Oakley [two] iced it.

“A fantastic team performance with big performances from Chris Edwards, Sousa and Diaby,” enthused McGrory.

GRAND SLAM

The Bhoys’ romp over Brick Lions secured the club a fourth cup final appearance this spring.

Three nights earlier, the Lansdowne Reserve side, holders of the D’Arpino Cup, had pipped Shamrocks’ ‘B’ side 1-0 in the last four of the State competition to book a third straight ticket to the final. They were triumphant in the first two finals.

First team boss Austin Friel shot the Bhoys back into the final.

Lansdowne also has teams in the Manning Cup final [versus Shamrock ‘A’] and in the Strumpf Cup final against Mr. Dennehy’s. “A remarkable achievement for our club,” said McGrory.

Four days after reaching the D’Arpino final, the Lansdowne seconds fought back to roll past Pancyprian Freedoms ‘B’ 4-2 at Tibbetts.

Sean Kelly [two], Brian Kenny and Mike Fernandez scored.

The defending Reserve champs, Lansdowne ‘B’ improved to 12-2-1 [37], two points behind leaders Greek Americans, albeit with a game in hand.

SIXTH WIN

Colin Murphy made it six wins in a row for New York Greek Americans with the only goal in a 1-0 decision over Shamrocks at the Metropolitan Oval.

Shamrock’s reserves succumbed 2-0 to Fernando Robayo’s brace.

The fifth place Greeks [7-5-4, 26] can make the playoffs if they win their two remaining fixtures [against Zum and Pancyprian] and fourth place Cedar Stars Academy lose theirs [against Celtic and Shamrock].

GREEK TITANS

In other Greek news, NYGA’s Over-30s battled the LISFL’s NY Polet to a 4-4 draw in regulation before prevailing 4-3 on penalties to reach the Marth Cup final.

Mauricio Turizo and hat trick star Frank Alesci rallied the Greek veterans to an epic victory.

“[We] came back from a 2-0 deficit, took the lead 3-2, went down 4-3, and tied at 4-4 to go to penalties,” said Tom Bouklis. “They were awarded a penalty in regular play and we were not given one.”

FLYING DEBUT

Kodai Lodi [two] and Leo Saiti both scored on their debut as Cedar beat Polonia 4-2 on Randalls Island to improve to 9-2-5 [29]. Emerson Lawrence had the other goal.

Cedar’s reserves were rampant in a 6-1 drubbing of the Poles’ second unit. Ali Sharrieff, Josue Ortiz [two], Bujar Gjata and Aure Katira were among the scorers.

AILING NYAC

With injuries decimating New York Athletic Club, first XI coach Erik Bagwell had to suit up and go the distance for both teams against Zum Schneider on Travers Island — with contrasting fortunes.

“We’ve been struggling with injuries–our first team even more so — so fielding a full squad has been a challenge,” said Bill Saporito, the reserve side gaffer. “Our outside backs linked up in the 75th minute, with Alex Deckert feeding Chris Barsky. Goalie Jon Hemmert, a midfielder who needs knee surgery, was outstanding as a fill in.”

NYAC ‘A’ crashed 8-2 from an avalanche of goals by Bibi Dia, Jepherson Vernaza Martinez, Lloyd Shillabeer, Scottie Waddell, hat trick hero Ceasar Lopez and Yanki Hancianoglu.

Jeremy Witherspoon and Dwight Ceballo replied for NYAC.

Also in the top flight, Abou Kaba opened the scoring for Manhattan Celtic against Doxa FC. “And then we just fell apart,” moaned Scott Rowling after a 4-1 collapse on Randalls Island.

His reserves won 2-0.

CPR SURGE

Back-to-back wins on the final stretch have moved Central Park Rangers Whites into pole position in the Second Division North title race.

Idy Watt [two], Justin Dotzman, Alex Presciutti, Mouni Kabore and Akeem Brooks tallied in the latest victory, a 6-0 rout of Sporting Astoria on Randalls that kept CPR [9-2-2, 29] a point ahead of Brishna.

Ivan Cotelea scored [39th] and then assisted on Vitaliy Firsov’s winner [85th] in the CPR reserve result.

Brishna had a forfeit win over FC Spring Valley after their reserves had annihilated Valley ‘B’ 9-1.

At Soundview Park, Bronx Supreme overwhelmed Inter New York SA 4-1 to go third in the North [8-3-3, 27]. The reserve fixture finished goalless.

TOP CD

Mercurial CD Iberia had a good turnout of players on Randalls Island against Panatha USA and it showed. They blanked the Greeks, whose reserves forfeited, 5-0.

Michael Ledesma [two], Adrian Russo, Isi Guerrero and Colby Arinibar tallied.

“It’s always nice when you have 15 first team players to choose from versus only six the week before,” said David Lago.

HARD HITTERS

Brian Morris and Chris Hall [two] propelled Manhattan Kickers back to the top of Division Two South with goals in a 3-1 defeat of NY Ittihad on Randalls Island.

Sanawullah Shairzai replied for Ittihad as Kickers [10-1-2, 31] went two points clear of Hoboken FC who were off.

Dennis Kachintsev notched a hat trick in the Kicker reserves’ 7-1 rampage. Almir Hot [two], Blake Bensman and Gio LoMonaco had the other goals.

STAL THREAT

A 4-2 defeat of Beyond FC at Laurel Hill Park field across the Hudson has thrust Stal Mielec into the promotion race in the South.

Bartek Dziuban [two], Krzysztof Glowala and Pawel Marczenia inched the Poles [9-1-3, 28] to within three points of Kickers and one off second place Hoboken.

Stal’s seconds were crushed 8-1.

YAHYA GOAL

Gamil Yahya’s 35th minute goal earned New York Ukrainians a point in a 1-1 tie with CPR Reds. Felipe Lima was the Reds marksman.

Rangers prevailed 2-0 in the opener on Hendrik DeRuiter’s brace.

CITY SWEEP

In what’s been a roller-coaster rookie season in the CSL, City International recorded a double on the day, blanking FC Japan in both games on Randalls Island.

Jack Kelleher and Chase West [two] led the City reserves to a 3-0 romp. Fredie Lagos, Kevin Caceres and Jefrey Bulla had the assists.

Hrvoje Brkljacic, with what coach Matt Kao described “a great free kick;” and Harper Williams scripted the 2-0 first team victory. Jeremy Moallem set up Williams’ goal.

IRISH ASSIST

Ten-man Lansdowne stunned Metro Div. One title prospects Korabi 3-2 on Staten Island, handing leaders Williamsburg International a huge assist in the process.

Martin Sutton began the drama with a “Goal of the Season” contender from beyond the halfway line that put the Bhoys ahead.

Korabi equalized and then took the lead as the Bhoys, who only had 11 players, lost player-manager Dave Brady to injury.

However, Mike O’Driscoll nodded in Joel Arevalo’s corner before Oswaldo Valencia hit the winner.

SIX-SHOOTERS

Later, Williamsburg hammered Ridgewood Romac 6-1 to go four points clear of Korabi with three games to play.

John Kaddo [two], Andreas Moudatsos, Mark Schuber, Kevin Ruppel and Mark Gallagher produced the Williamsburg win.Dani Ceabuca [75th] got the Ridgewood face-saver.

“One team missed pretty much every opportunity they’ve had and the other team scored almost at will. This was not fun at all,” lamented Ridgewood’s Ovi Ordean.

GOTHAM BLOWOUT

NanaYaw Panford got the requisite hat trick for Gotham Argo in the mid-table Metro One side’s 9-0 blowout of short-handed Deportivo Sociedade on Staten Island.

Panford’s trifecta was set up by Nick Chang, Eric “Gonzo” Goncalves and Iketchi Nwankwo.

Goncalves himself had a brace and a second assist – on the first of Matteo Catania’s double. Catania returned the favor by setting up Gonzo’s second goal.

Yosef Shamovsky — thanks to Nick Chang – and Will Denselow, from George Dodsworth, were the other Gotham scorer. Clifton Wellcome also had an assist.

“Sad because Deportivo only had eight players versus our 11,” said Dana Dimon.

DAVE HARVEY

Shamrock 1960’s Dave Harvey scored from a free kick in a 1-1 tie with NYFC Iliria, whose Aladji Kourouma struck at St. Michael’s Playground.

Elsewhere in Metro Div. One, Stefano Ingravallo had Mola’s consolation goal in a 5-1 thrashing by New York Croatia.

BEYOND DEFEAT

Oz al Sayhbi and Farid Ordonez scored in Beyond’s 3-2 loss to Homenetmen, a result that did the West’s second place side no favors in the playoff dash with in-form NYC Metro Stars breathing fire down their necks.

Edison Calle’s Metro Stars were 5-1 winners over Williamsburg II at the Verrazano Sports Complex – a result that kept them unbeaten this year and moved them to within a point of Beyond with a game in hand.

All the goals came in the second half.

New Metro signing Farouk Dondja, club ace Mamadou Diombera [two], Leandro Robles — with his first of the season — and defender Roger Delgado, also with his season opener, were on target.

Williamsburg replied through Richard Clements, Yann Micuta’s assist.

SOLID ‘D’

In Metro Two East, Filipe Lobato’s double against an NY Galicia side kept goalless preserved Mr. Dennehy’s five point edge over second place New York United.

United [9-2-2, 29] pumped in seven while conceding once against the nine men of SC Eintracht at Bushwick Inlet.

“Victor scored the lone goal. We only had nine on our side and one got hurt before the half,” said Eintracht manager Mark Lesser. “We scored to make it 2-1, then the wheels fell off.”

Also at Bushwick Inlet, Joaco Lynch and Dan Jeon converted penalties in Barnstonworth Rovers’ 3-2 loss to Brooklyn Bound.

“We failed to convert on all our chances throughout the game and lost,” rued Timothy Hattori.

PADDY’S HEROES

Johnny McGeeney played a blinder at Tibbetts, notching four goals in a 7-1 thrashing of Lansdowne to lead Shamrocks Over-30s to the division one East title.

Dominick McCartan and Gokmen Tayfun [two] notched the other goals for the 2016, 2015, 2012, and 2011 titlists.

“Great team performance,” summed up Paddy McCarry, the Rocks’ boss who’s been at the helm for every championship. “Everyone played great. Jonny Mc Geeney [was] Man of the Match. When he plays like that he is unstoppable – the best striker in the Over-30s, in my mind.”

Shane Moore got Lansdowne’s face-saver.

CELTIC SLIP

Shamrocks’ latest title was confirmed when Manhattan Celtic Legends, their closest pursuers, lost 2-1 to CPR Old Boys. Shaun Moamem had the only Celtic response to strikes by Lalo Hernandez and Ernest Subah.

Sister club Celtic Bhoys also came a cropper in the Over-30 division, crashing 3-1 to Greek Americans. Yuri Gajev scored for the Celts.

PRIMETIME

Despite their playoff hopes being reduced to mathematical odds, Kickers Premier went for the jugular in a 4-1 triumph over Pancyprian Freedoms on Randalls Island.

A quick start saw Oscar tee up Alex Petrovic [5th] and then connect himself [10th], thanks to Ardian Hasco.

Pancyrian pulled one back five minutes. “But the Kickers defense played solid the rest of the way lead by Colin O’Banion, Stu Kaiser, Russ Osur, Evan Madden-Peister, and Alex Vargas,” said Mike Fitzgerald.

Late goals by Nick Bill [70th] off Khouri Mullings’ assist, and Mullings [80th], set up by Petrovic, saw off the Greek-Cypriots.

Third place Kickers [8-2-4, 26] are six points behind Celtic Legends and possible playoff berth with two games left.

OVER-37 ACTION

Champions Cozmoz FC drilled Banatul 7-2 at Verrazano to end a two-match winless streak.

Kendell Villoreal [two], Ben Weiner, Julian “Gong” Jordan, Peter Best and Richie Purger [two] tallied.

John Riordan, Karol Hughes and Emmett Harvey scripted a 3-0 Shamrocks Legends romp over SC Eintracht at the Met Oval – the team’s sixth straight league victory.

Boris Kapelnik and Victor Popovsky connected for Manhattan Celtic Masters in a 2-1 decision over Barnstonworth Old Boys. The result cemented their grip on second place and a playoff berth.

Gilad Bloom was the Kicker Legends scorer in a 1-1 tie with SC Gjoa