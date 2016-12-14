Cosmopolitan League Round Up: Irish Juggernaut Rolls On

Playing like the Irish juggernaut they’ve morphed into, Lansdowne Bhoys beat Pancyprian Freedoms 3-1 in midweek in the U.S. Amateur Cup’s ENY final. Four days later, Austin Friel’s lads came from behind at Tibbetts Brook Park to edge Cedar Stars Academy 3-2 in the CSL and end the fall with a bang.

The latter victory means that the unbeaten Bhoys [8-0-2, 26] go into the winter break a point behind Shamrock in the First Division.

AMATEUR KINGS

Lansdowne’s Amateur Cup final triumph over Pancyprian at St. John’s University’s Belson Stadium marked their fifth win over the Greek-Cypriots this fall alone. It also earned them a second silverware after last month’s 8-1 drubbing of NY Polet in the Fricker Cup regional final.

German Konstantin Mollering lobbed the Pancyprian goalie for Lansdowne’s opener against Pancyprian. Ovan Oakley extended the lead in the second half and after Adam Himeno had pulled one back [88th] for the hosts, pressure by Skele Slyvester forced a Pancyprian own goal.

“[We’ve] now won the New York sections of the Amateur and Fricker cups and will compete in both national cups in the spring,” observed a content William McGrory, the Lansdowne president.

FIGHT BACK

Against Cedar, in their fall finale, Lansdowne trailed 2-0 to goals by Andreas Chronis and Jordan Ayrus with 25 minutes remaining. Then the three-time champs got going.

Gene Volataire cut the deficit to one, Ciaran McGuigan equalized and new signing Yannick Reyering, formerly with NYAC and Pancyprian Freedoms, bagged the winner in stoppage time from an Oakley cross.

“Brilliant second half performance from the Bhoys to finish the first half of the season against a top Cedar Stars team,” remarked McGrory. “This puts the Bhoys one point off [first] place Shamrock.”

Coach Friel expressed delight with his entire squad for the effort on the night and through the fall. He also thanked the board and staff for the hard work behind the scenes.

Cedar boss Oliver Papraniku felt the officiating left much to be desire. “We out played them but Landsdowne made a great come back with a lot of help,” he lamented.

SILVA STAR

Brandon Silva keyed BW Gottschee’s 2-1 comeback victory over Barnstonworth Rovers in their Metro Div. Two make-up game on Randalls Island last Sunday.

“With a strong wind at their backs, Rovers took an early lead after a goal line scramble,” said Gottschee’s John Ryding.

Jorge Espanol was the Barnstonworth scorer. However, Silva pegged back that back from a free kick before the interval. He drilled the ball into the upper right corner.

“Silva was also behind the second goal on a solo breakaway,” said Ryding.

He unleashed a shot that was deflected onto the post and into the net.

Gottschee had a great chance to extend the lead but hit the wrong side of the post again.

Rovers pushed hard for an equalizer. The earned a late corner goalie Scott “Magneto” Flores was able to comfortably deal with it.

Silva had been on target the previous week in a 5-2 romp over Brooklyn Bound at the Verrazano Sports Complex.

John Falidas, Dion Amvrosiatos [two] and Edgar Carpoio accounted for the other goals.

The two back-to-back wins moved unbeaten Gottschee [7-0-2, 23] to within two points of Metro II West leaders Beyond FC [8-1-1, 25] with a game in hand.

NYPD GOODWILL

In this season of goodwill, First Touch is delighted to publish the following appeal from NYPD FC, one of the many CSL members doing good things beyond soccer.

“My name is Ronald Mejia. I am a retired Lieutenant of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Investigative Division. I am the manager and a player of the NYPD soccer team and wanted to tell you a little about what we do as a team in helping out underprivileged children in underdeveloped countries. Our team is seeking assistance in gathering soccer equipment and educational Supplies to donate during these humanitarian visits.

“In May of 2017 we anticipate traveling to the country of Haiti. As you may be aware, Haiti was recently devastated by a hurricane and has never really recovered from a massive earthquake that occurred in 2010.

“The NYPD Men’s Soccer team is a non-for profit organization that participates in a competitive soccer league within the Tri-State area (www.cslny.com). All of our members are Police officers from different ranks and assignments throughout New York City. We represent the NYPD at different sporting events and functions throughout NYC and abroad.

“Our team has been involved in international Humanitarian work since 2007. The team’s Motto has always been ‘Through the Sport of Soccer, anything is Possible.’

“During these humanitarian missions to different parts of the world our members use their own vacation time and money to fund the airfare. Up to recently, the teams focus was to conduct soccer clinics and donate soccer related gear such as soccer balls, cleats, cones, pennies, etc. We have noticed that there is a correlation between sports and education, therefore, we have also began donating educational supplies such as books, pencils, crayons, art supplies etc., to compliment the soccer equipment we distribute.

“In years past, the members of the team have traveled to countries including Costa Rica, Peru, South Korea, Colombia, Trinidad & Tobago, Bahamas and Ecuador. Our day generally consists of visiting two to three schools and neighborhoods a day, etc. We conduct soccer clinics with the children and spend time talking to them about education, drug awareness and sports. Since we started this program, we have noticed that the time spent with these children has made a big impact on their outlook for the future. We have maintained contact with local teachers and coaches and they have noticed the impact we have made during our visits. We have had great success in areas where gang violence, drugs and alcohol take up much of the kids’ daily lives. The overwhelming need for educational and athletic supplies along with the cooperation and support we have received from these local governments, the police and the communities of these countries has been so demanding that we have visited some of these countries several times.

“While in these countries we also take advantage and participate in friendly matches against police teams which bring about a sense of camaraderie and friendship through a competitive sporting event. Dialogue regarding police tactics and community relations is also established.

“The New York’s Finest Soccer Team is a not-for-profit 501 C3 organization registered in New York State. Any assistance from your organization that can be provided regarding donating soccer and educational equipment will be greatly appreciated.”

Thank You

Ron Mejia-NYPD Soccer

www.nyfinestsoccer.com

https://www.facebook.com/NYFinestSoccer/

347.585.1186