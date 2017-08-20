Cosmos Fall To Jacksonville In Coney Island

Jacksonville Armada FC claimed its second consecutive road win, shutting out the New York Cosmos, 2-0, at MCU Park in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Ciaran Kilduff, a towering forward signed from Irish side Dundalk FC a few weeks ago, tallied his first NASL goal to help Jacksonville earn the result.

The visitors came out swinging in New York and opened the scoring in the 29thminute. Haitian international Mechack Jerome swung in a free kick from the right wing and put the ball into a dangerous area. Cosmos midfielder Juan Guerra attempted to clear the ball, but inadvertently knocked it into his own net to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

The goal gave Armada FC even more energy, and after Derek Gebhard went close in the 32nd minute, Irish forward Ciaran Kilduff double Jacksonville’s lead a minute later. New York goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer came out to grab a corner kick, but missed the cross, allowing Kilduff to clean up the loose ball in front of the goal.

Jacksonville nearly scored a third goal shortly before halftime when Kilduff saw his close-range header fall inches wide of the post.

The Cosmos struggled to trouble the Armada FC defense all night, and it was really Jacksonville that was creating the scoring chances. Gebhard’s effort in the 61st minute forced a save from Maurer, as did Jerome’s long-distance strike 10 minutes later.