Cosmos Lose To Miami In Brooklyn Home Opener

The New York Cosmos hosted Miami FC, with both teams coming off a draw in their respective opening 2017 NASL Season starts. The Cosmos launched their home opener at MCU Park, in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Cosmos saw new signees, Dejan Jaković and Javi Márquez, earn their first ever starts for the club while Walter Restrepo earned his debut start of the 2017 season. Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese named Ayoze as captain tonight, who replaced Carlos Mendes.

First half play was goalless, with neither team able to find their rhythm. The best opportunity of the half came when David Ochieng fouled Jaime Chávez inside the box in the 34’ minute, setting up a Miami penalty. However, Ryan Richie’s left footed shot went soaring above the goal, leaving the match level.

The second half was a different game, as Miami capitalized in the 51’ minute when Dylan Mares scored a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the center of the goal. Shortly after the match took a delay as midfielders, Mares and Danny Szetela, were shown yellow cards after strong tackles. Miami scored their second goal of the night in the 67’ after a defensive slip by Ryan Richter led to an own goal. Stéfano Pinho left footed shot in the 71’ ensured the away team’s first ever victory against New York, with the final score of 3-0.

The Cosmos managed nine shots during the match, winning 53 percent of the duels, and earning five corners. The team will continue to work on the training grounds as they seek their first victory of the 2017 Season.

“We must keep our head up and continue growing,” said Savarese. ”It’s early in the season and there is still a lot of work to do. We will start preparing for our next match right away.”

Despite the loss, Cosmos fans provided a great showing throughout the match. New York looks to bounce back when they play Miami FC on the road next Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 pm at FIU Stadium. MSG Networks and ESPN3 will broadcast the match.

The Cosmos will return to MCU Park on Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 pm, as they host Jacksonville Armada FC. Tickets are on sale now, for more information click here.