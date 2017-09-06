Cosmos Comeback From 3-0 Down To Tie 3-3 With Jacksonville In Coney Island Thriller

The New York Cosmos played to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Jacksonville Armada FC on Sunday night at MCU Park.

“It was necessary for us to get three points,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese. “In the way the game was, being able to score three goals and tie the game at the end, it ended up being very positive, because it’s much better to have one point and to take two points away from [Jacksonville] than to lose the game.”

The Cosmos pressured Jacksonville from the onset and earned the first set pieces of the night. However, it was the Armada who used a corner kick to their advantage, with Kalen Ryden setting up Ciarán Kilduff’s 13th minute header to put Jacksonville ahead.

Eager to avoid a repeat of the teams’ last meeting, New York did well to defend the Armada’s ensuing efforts, with Kyle Zobeck knocking away a 16th minute corner delivery.

The Cosmos stepped up the pressure in the final third and were rewarded with more chances, though none found their way into the net. Kilduff got his brace in the 41st minute, breaking from his markers for a solo run that culminated in an easy tap-in.

First half stoppage time saw even more action from the Cosmos. Irvin Herrera nearly brought one back for New York after getting on the end of a long ball, but his volley rolled just wide.

The introduction of Eugene Starikov livened things up for New York in the second half. Andrés Flores also created danger, blasting a right-footed shot in the 54th minute to force a one-handed save from Armada keeper, Caleb Patterson-Sewell.

A 65th minute penalty brought Jack Blake Jacksonville’s third goal of the night, adding to the visitors’ tally against the run of play.

The Cosmos kept the Armada from getting a shutout, bringing back a goal through Javi Márquez, who tallied his fourth of the year in the 79th minute following a chip from the subbed-in, Juan Arango. The Venezuelan’s assist was his first since returning to New York.

More late thrills came from the Cosmos in the 89th minute. Ayoze controlled the ball deep in the left wing, delivering a perfect cross to Starikov, who headed in for his second goal of the year.

Starikov kept the Cosmos’ hopes alive, nearly curling in New York’s second on a half-volley soon after. Substitutions continued to pay dividends, as Juan Guerra tied the score in the dying seconds of the game, running into the box from the left to send a right-footed laser into the back of the net.

Javi Márquez was named Emirates Man of the Match, as the Cosmos drew 3-3 against the Armada in a high-stakes home game.

“We’re not content, but at least we’re thankful we were able to get that point. In the way the game was going, it was a competitive match, because we made it competitive,” Savarese added.

The Cosmos continue their three-game home stand when they face the San Francisco Deltas on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 pm. New York will then play North Carolina FC on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 pm. Tickets for both games are on sale now.