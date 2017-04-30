David Villa Extends Contract With NYCFC

New York City FC have announced that reigning MLS MVP David Villa has signed a one-year contract extension.

NYCFC’s first signing, first captain and record goalscorer has agreed to a new deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 season.

Villa told NYCFC.com: “Three years ago, we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain which I’m still so proud of.

“When I look back to those first days in 2014, it’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field.

“I’m so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch – I’m not ready to go to the sidelines.

“That’s why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me.”

Villa continued with a message for the fans who’ve backed him since the day he first arrived in 2015.

“I want to say thank you to everybody for the support – from the first day until now, they love me and I love them. They give me all the support inside and outside of the pitch and they are a huge part of our successes, both in the past and the ones to come in our future.”

His Head Coach Patrick Vieira also expressed his pleasure that his frontline marksmen has committed his future.

Vieira said: “It’s really good news for me, it’s good news for the club and it’s good news for David, especially when you look at the way he’s been playing and the amount of goals he’s scored.

“The club wanted to give him another year and he wanted to stay for another year. All of the parties are really happy and I’m personally really pleased that he will be with us for that time.”

Sporting Director Claudio Reyna brought David to the club in June 2014 and it’s fair to say, it’s a decision he has not lived to regret.

“David’s been a fantastic player and representative for this club since day one,” Reyna added.

“His performances speak for themselves, culminating in him being named MLS MVP in his second season in the league.

“He’s brought a level of professionalism to the squad which was important in launching the club – he trains every day like a top professional, he competes in every game to win and he sets the example for all of the other players to match.”

David and NYCFC have been a match made in heaven ever since the 35-year old took his bow for the 2015 Home Opener versus New England Revolution.

Scoring the club’s first-ever goal at Yankee Stadium in a first-ever victory, Villa has not looked back, scoring 46 goals in 70 games.

Spain’s record goalscorer netted 18 times in his first season in the U.S before following that up with 23 more last year, leading his side to the MLS Playoffs and earning that MLS MVP award.

David has picked up right where he left off in 2016 this season, already boasting five goals in his seven appearances – a tally which includes three AT&T Goal of the Week nominees.

The most eye-catching strike of these strikes saw Villa’s name trend worldwide on social media as he lobbed the Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake with a stunning 53.5 yard volley.

Now that he’s committed his future to NYCFC, he’ll have at least two more opportunities to chase his MLS Cup dream.