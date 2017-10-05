EPL/Premiership/Premier League – Answers

1 – Which current Championship side won the final 1st Division (now Premiership) title and what was the season?

Leeds United 1991-92.

2 – Which Sheffield Utd player scored the very first goal in the English Premier league?

Brian Deane.

3 – Which current EPL London club denied Man Utd the title on the last day of the 1994-95 season?

West Ham United.

4 – In what year did the league change the name from Premiership to Premier League?

2007

5 – Which player was voted as best foreigner on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Premiership in 2003?

Eric Cantona.