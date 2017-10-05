EPL/Premiership/Premier League – Answers

1 – Which current Championship side won the final 1st Division (now Premiership) title and what was the season?
Leeds United 1991-92.
2 – Which Sheffield Utd player scored the very first goal in the English Premier league?
Brian Deane.
3 – Which current EPL London club denied Man Utd the title on the last day of the 1994-95 season?
West Ham United.
4 – In what year did the league change the name from Premiership to Premier League?
2007
5 – Which player was voted as best foreigner on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Premiership in 2003?
Eric Cantona.