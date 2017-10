1 – Which current Championship side won the final 1st Division (now Premiership) title and what was the season?

2 – Which Sheffield Utd player scored the very first goal in the English Premier league?

3 – Which current EPL London club denied Man Utd the title on the last day of the 1994-95 season?

4 – In what year did the league change the name from Premiership to Premier League?

5 – Which player was voted as best foreigner on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Premiership in 2003?

ANSWERS