1 – Which teams contested the first EC final?

Real Madrid vs Reims

2 – Juventus last won the EC in which year?

1996

3 – Which was the first Dutch club to win the EC?

Feyenoord 1970

4 – In which city were Leeds United beaten in the 1975 final?

Paris

5 – Which club did Forest beat in 1979 EC final?

Malmo