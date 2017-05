1 – Which teams appeared in the first Wembley final in 1923?

West Ham U and Bolton Wanderers

2 – Which club held the FA Cup for seven years during WWII?

Portsmouth

3 – How many times have Chelsea won the FA Cup?

Seven

4 – What was the score when Chelsea and Arsenal last met in the final in 2002?

Arsenal 2 Chelsea 0

5 – Arsenal last won the cup in 2014 vs Hull City. Who scored their extra-time winner?

Aaron Ramsey