FA Cup History – Answers

1 – In 1990, which Lancashire club reached the semi finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 77 years?

Oldham Athletic

2 – Which other Lancashire club beat them in a semi final replay that year?

Manchester United

3 – In the 1993 FA Cup final replay, which Arsenal defender won the match against Sheffield Wednesday in the last minute of extra time?

Andy Linighan

4 – Who played against Liverpool in the 1971 FA Cup final, but for them in the 1977 Final?

Ray Kennedy

5 – Who was the first Dane to play in an FA Cup final?

Jesper Olsen, 1985