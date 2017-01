1 – What year did Liverpool beat Newcastle in the FA Cup final?

1974

2 – Who kept goal for Arsenal in the 1971 cup final?

Bob Wilson

3 – Which underdogs beat Leeds United in the 1973 FA Cup final?

Sunderland

4 – Who scored Man Utd’s winner in the 1990 replay against Crystal Palace?

Lee Martin

5 – Roger Osborne’s winner ensured victory for which side over Arsenal in 1978?

Ipswich Town