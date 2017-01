1 – Which goalkeeper stood in for the injured Neville Southall for Everton in the 1986 final vs Liverpool?

2 – Who won their first ever FA Cup final in 1987?

3 – 1988 saw the first ever penalty miss in a cup final. Who took the penalty?

4 – Which non-league side knocked out the 1987 FA Cup winners in the third round of the 1988-89 competition?

5 – Who scored Liverpool’s winning goal in the 1989 final?

ANSWERS