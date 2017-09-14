Famous British Goalkeepers – Questions

1 – FA Cup winner who became the first goalkeeper to save a penalty in the final?

 

2 – World Cup winning keeper who began his career at Chesterfield?

 

3 – Former hod carrier and garbageman who won the League, FA Cup, and European Cup Winners’ cup and played 92 times for Wales?

 

4 – Sheffield United’s star goalkeeper at the turn of the 20th century who was reputed to weigh over 300 pounds during his playing days?

 

5 – Started career at Watford and won the league cup with Liverpool and the FA Cup with Portsmouth?

 

ANSWERS


Famous British Goalkeepers – Answers

