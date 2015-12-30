FC Bayern Brings Oktoberfest From Munich To New York

FC Bayern players, including Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and James Rodriguez attended the annual Oktoberfest held in Munich this weekend, and now the German Bundesliga champions are bringing the traditional Bavarian celebration to fans in New York.

On Sunday, October 1 sports fans are invited to join the German giants at the Oktoberfest tent on the East River in Manhattan where FOX Sports presenters Kate Abdo, Ian Joy and Eric Wynalda will be hosting the pregame and halftime show live.

Guests can enjoy Bavarian food and refreshments and get up close and personal with the team’s trophies (Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB –Pokal) as FC Bayern take on Hertha Berlin. Watch-party goers, who can opt in or out of traditional Bavarian dress, will also be in with the chance to win some money-can’t-buy prizes.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest folk festival and was first held in 1810 in honor of the wedding between Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The festival in Munich has around six million visitors a year, who between them consume almost seven million liters of beer.

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: 9am – 12pm (Doors open at 8.30)

Venue: Munich on the East River,

24-20 FDR Drive Service Road East, New York,