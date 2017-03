1 – Which English club did Graeme Souness become manager of in the 1995-96

season?

Southampton FC

2 – Which French team were stripped of their title for match fixing in the early 90’s?

Marseille

3 – Which goalkeeper needed a brain scan after being hit on the head with a rock

during an African world cup qualifying match in 1993?

Bruce Grobbelaar

4 – Which legendary English manager retired in 1993?

Brian Clough

5 – Which player was top scorer of Euro 96?

Alan Shearer 5