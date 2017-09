1 – Who starred as Brian Clough in The Damned United?

Michael Sheen

2 – Who played the goalkeeper in ‘Escape to Victory’?

Sylvester Stallone

3 – Which hooligan film featured Elijah Wood in the lead role?

Green Street Hooligans

4 – The 2006 documentary ‘Once in a Lifetime’ was about which team?

The New York Cosmos

5 – Who wrote and directed ‘Bend it Like Beckham’?

Gurinder Chadha