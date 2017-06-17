General Knowledge – Answers

1 – Which current Championship club’s groundsman accidentally sprayed

the pitch with concentrated weedkiller in 1986 forcing the cancellation of pre season friendlies?

Reading.

2 – Which hard up league club from the North East surrendered their goalposts to baliffs in 1986?

Hartlepool United.

3 – Who kept goals for Everton against Liverpool in the 1986 FA Cup Final?

Bobby Mimms.

4 – Which African nation held England to a scoreless draw at Mexico ‘86?

Morocco.

5 – Who scored the ’shot heard around the world’ goal that clinched qualification for the USA to World Cup 1990?

Paul Caligiuri