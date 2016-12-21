Giuseppe Rossi’s NYC Tournament Is This Friday At Chelsea Piers

The Fan Club Giuseppe Rossi NY is pleased to announce the Pepito Cup International 2016, an Indoor Soccer tournament where six teams of fans in NY (Napoli, AC Milan, Bologna FC, NY Red Bulls , NYCFC and Giuseppe Rossi Fans) will compete to win the third edition of the international cup in Giuseppe Rossi’s name!

The event will take place at the Field House at Chelsea Piers:

Friday December 23 from 7:00 to 10:00 PM.

The spirit of this event is to promote brotherhood in football between the different groups of supporters. Soccer against all forms of violence.

Giuseppe Rossi will be present at the event in person coaching and playing for his Fan Club team! : )

This year we are partnering with Kick4Life, a non-profit that provides academic and soccer scholarships to vulnerable youth in Lesotho, Africa. Giuseppe is an official Ambassador of Kick4Life (www.kick4life.org).

All the members of the Fan Clubs are welcome to participate with their kids and cheer for their favorite team!!

The entrance is free!!

More info on how to participate and meet Giuseppe Rossi at fanclubgiusepperossiny@gmail.com