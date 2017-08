1 – Millwall used to play at the Den. Where do they play now?

The New Den

2 – Where did Bolton Wanderers stage their home games before moving to the Reebok?

Burnden Park

3 – Leeds Road once belonged to which football club in Yorkshire?

Huddersfield Town

4 – Who used to play at Loakes Park?

Wycombe Wanderers

5 – Where did Swansea play before moving to the Liberty Stadium?

The Vetch