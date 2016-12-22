Hogmanay Hostilities: Has The Old Firm Game Lost Its Fizz

By Brian P. Dunleavy

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder.

However, the Old Firm derby may be an exception to the rule.

While hardcore supporters of both Glasgow clubs are looking forward to Saturday’s clash at Ibrox, it’s worth noting that the match may not, dare we say it (given the structural challenges at the Govan ground), raise the roof among the football cognoscenti globally. Indeed, what was once the among the most notable—and notorious—rivalry matches in the sport now registers as barely a blip on the sporting Richter scale, relatively speaking anyway.

The last league match between the two sides, a 5-1 thrashing by the Hoops at Celtic Park in September, is not even the most-watched Premiership contest of the season to date—at least among Scottish viewers. The September 10th clash drew approximately 321,000 viewers in Scotland, according to broadcaster Sky Sports, or 11,000 fewer sets of Tartan eyeballs than Celtic’s season-opening win at Hearts. Long gone it seems are the days when Old Firm tilts were watched by more than 200,000 million TV viewers worldwide in the first decade of the 21st century.

So what’s changed?

While some Celtic supporters will tell you that Rangers aren’t really Rangers (but rather Sevco; Google it, if you must), neutrals and agnostics (if you’ll pardon the expression in this case) hardly focus on such minutiae. It’s far more likely that during the four years in which Rangers were toiling in Scotland’s lower divisions—as a result of financially induced relegation—the world’s attention has moved elsewhere, perhaps to Spain’s El Classico, which is now broadcast worldwide, or to England’s Premier League, which like the American NFL is intent on global domination like Ian Fleming’s Goldfinger (a fitting analogy, what with Sean Connery being a ’Gers supporter).

Even now with the Ibrox side back in Scotland’s top flight, there remains a fairly wide gulf between the two bitter rivals. Celtic currently sit 16 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table, with a match in hand. Rangers’ manager Mark Warburton is working to close said gap, though, and has done well in this regard already, as evidenced by the much more competitive League Cup semi-final between the two sides in October, which ended with Celtic winning 1-0.

But until these two storied clubs are fighting tooth and nail for the League flag, and the potential Champions’ League place that comes with it, it’s unlikely casual viewers of Scottish football (are there such people?) will become re-engaged. That both teams lack the star power of season’s past (see: Larsson, Henrik or Gascoigne, Paul) doesn’t help either. Which is a pity, really, given that even with the two rivals seemingly at opposite ends of the spectrum (at least fiscally), there is nothing quite like an Old Firm match, particularly at Ibrox, with the blaring music and the, well, ahem, venom between the two sets of supporters.

(Interestingly, the mid-week results for both teams are likely an indication of which of the two sides stands the most to gain in Saturday’s match. Celtic cantered to a 2-0 over Ross County, while Rangers struggled to a 1-1 draw at St. Johnstone.)

Both Warburton and his Parkhead counterpart, Brendan Rodgers, will be experiencing derby day at Ibrox for the first time, and while the edition may lack the drama of, say, Martin O’Neill embracing Neil Lennon at the center circle, or the result ultimately determining the champion of Scotland, it will not be lacking for drama.

For one side of Glasgow will be having a decidedly happier Hogmanay than the other—even if only the diehard supporters of both clubs are there (or watching on TV) to see it.