How European Soccer Venues Must Follow US Lead To Maximise Revenue

There’s nothing quite like sitting in your favourite soccer or football team’s stadium, cheering that team to victory. These stadiums, especially for bigger teams, are beautiful to look at, using the best in modern architects to create a spectacular home that will not only fit the growing audiences, but are also equipped with the best in amenities such as retractable roofs. It’s little wonder then, that many modern stadiums come with an enormous price tag. Indeed, the LA Rams are expecting to spend an astonishing $2.6bn on their new stadium, making it the most expensive stadium in the world to date. Is this a price tag worthy of your favourite team?

Well, love and glory aside, sports venues cost more than just their initial build. Each stadium has a multitude of yearly costs including maintenance, security and the other bills needed to keep a stadium looking at its best. But this poses an extreme revenue management cost, especially in Europe where stadiums can be used as little as one day a week and, in some cases, as little as once a month or year! Yet a stadium, even if it is only used sparingly, cannot afford to cut corners in its upkeep as, ultimately, it’s prestige and atmosphere created by a football/soccer stadium that is crucial to the long-term value of the team(s) it plays host to. After-all, you’re not going to pay the high-ticket prices for a game to a stadium that is considered dirty or poor.

Taking into consideration Europe’s most expensive stadium – adjusting with inflation to what the stadium would cost now – Wembley Stadium in London, where the English national soccer team play, cost around $1.4bn to create. Even with the $1bn dollar difference, it’s likely that this stadium costs more per year than the Ram’s stadium ever will. Why? Because America is highly effective at utilising their stadiums to make money outside of football games.

These days, the goal of a stadium, just like an airline, must be maximising its Annual Revenue Per Seat. For Europe that means taking inspiration from American stadiums, using some of the following techniques to create more revenue:

1: Host More Than One Team

Using a massive stadium that cost billions to construct for just one team seems madness. Surely these stadiums could be used for more than one team, so that all those teams could share costs and encourage the stadium to be used multiple times a week. Take the Staples Center in LA. This Californian stadium enjoys the highest annual revenue per seat in the world – an impressive $10,200 per seat, per year. This is largely down to the number of teams the Staples Center homes, including: LA Lakers (National Basketball Association), Clippers (NBA), Kings (National Hockey League), Avengers (Arena Football League) and Sparks (Woman’s National Basketball Association). If more European soccer stadiums partnered with other soccer teams and other sporting teams then they could easily raise their income.

2: Naming Rights

European soccer is famed for its sentiment when it comes to their stadium name, with fans becoming outraged when a stadium loses its name. However, with a sponsor’s name in the title, a stadium can make a lot of money every year – as much as $1-$10m per year from a name alone. Just look at London team Arsenal who signed a £150m deal to keep their stadium as the Emirates Stadium until 2028.

3: Corporate and Public Events

Noteworthy stadiums can be a huge pull for both local businesses and the general public, who are desperate to gain a rare glimpse behind the scenes of famous venues without the hindrance of a large crowd. Extra income can be made from including guided tours, luxury suites and memorabilia shops and museums. Take Cardiff City FC, who have helped offset their exit from the Premier League by increasing the number of events their stadium hosts. This has included music concerts, business conferences and even poker tournaments. Stadiums in the past have shied away from corporate events and concerts for fear of damage to their stadiums, but when done right, these events are far more likely to bring a stadium money than cost them.