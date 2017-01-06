Jefferson Mena Joins Barcelona SC on Loan

Jefferson Mena has joined Barcelona S.C on loan for 2017.

The 27-year old Colombian defender made 16 MLS appearances in 2016, scoring his first goal for the club in the 4-1 win over Chicago on September 23, 2016.

Mena joins Barcelona SC who play out of Guayaquil and are the reigning champions in the Ecuadorian Serie A.

Sporting Director Claudio Reyna wished the defender the best of luck on his move back to South America.

Reyna told NYCFC.com: “Everyone at NYCFC would like to wish Jefferson all the very best for his loan spell in Ecuador.

“He is a dedicated professional who played his part in our run to the Playoffs last season and I’m sure he will play a big role for Barcelona in their 2017 campaign.”

Signed from Independiente Medellin in Jefferson’s native Colombia back in July 2015,

Mena played 23 times in total for NYCFC over a season and a half.

His new team Barcelona SC clinched the Ecuadorian title last year at the expense of city rivals Emelec, who NYCFC will face in a friendly next month.

They will compete in the next rendition of the Copa Libertadores, the South American Champions League.

Mena will now train with his new teammates at their preseason camp in Bradenton, Florida.