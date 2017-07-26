Juve Target Seventh Straight Serie A Title

By Michael Ottolenghi

What a summer. Serie A returns this weekend after a blockbuster summer of transfers, with more big money moves still to come, as a few traditionally big teams are scrambling to keep up with the pace of change in the league.

At this stage of the Serie A season it is traditional to ask whether anyone can prevent Juventus from winning what would be a seventh consecutive league title. And this year Juve’s rivals will have extra hope not only in their own strength, but in the fact that Juve have been visibly weakened over the summer.

So who can we expect to be the main players in Serie A this year? With the usual caveats about the transfer window still being open, from the vantage point of a hot Italian summer, the following teams seem likely to be the main contenders at the top of the league.

Juve Despite the departures of key defenders Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci in the wake of the Champions League final defeat in Cardiff last May, Juve remain the favourites for the domestic title. They have made some key signings up front, most notably bringing in Brazilian winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich, and they also have the advantage of having a cohesive team that is used to playing together under manager Max Allegri, as well as the swagger that comes with years of domestic domination.

But all is not well at the Turin club. The loss of Bonucci was shocking, as he went to a direct Serie A rival and clearly weakened the Juve defense, where Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani, in particular, will have to step up.

The repercussions of the Neymar transfer may still impact Allegri’s squad, as Paolo Dybala is strongly linked with Barcelona. And with the club’s objective being clearly set on finally winning the Champions League, there remains a risk that domestic rivals may take advantage to, finally, dethrone the champions.

Milan The rossoneri have been transformed over the summer, with their new Chinese owners making a big splash in the transfer market.

Bonucci was the club’s biggest statement signing, but manager Vincenzo Montella has been given nearly half a team of new players, most of them young, pacy and talented. The most notable of these are Lucas Biglia (formerly of Lazio), Andrea Conti and Franck Kessie (Atalanta), Riccardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg) and Andre Silva (Porto).

Added to Milan’s existing squad of young Italian players and the positive resolution of the early summer drama about goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma’s future, expectations are sky high on the red and black side of Milan, with season tickets selling at levels not seen since the club’s glory days. Montella knows he has a hard task on his hands to mould all this new talent into a consistent whole, but he will have to deliver Champions League qualification at a minimum to keep his job.

Napoli It has been a strangely quiet summer of stability in Naples, with no major signings of note. But manager Maurizio Sarri seems content to build his team around the attacking talents of Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik, in the hope that no major injuries will hamper what remains a lack of depth in the squad. The team is currently focused on their Champions League playoff with Nice, after which more players may arrive in case of guaranteed Champions League revenue.

The Others The two other teams who may be involved at the top end of the table are Roma and Inter, both of whom have had significantly turbulent summers.

Roma lost Francesco Totti and manager Luciano Spalletti, gained an influential sporting director in Sevilla’s Monchi, and are rebuilding their team for manager Eusebio Di Francesco. They have made some minor signings, including striker Gregoire Defrel and defender Alexander Kolarov, but so far the fans are fairly sceptical.

Inter have looked quiet by comparison to their city rivals, but have made a few potentially astute signings, notably midfielders Borja Valero and Vecino from Fiorentina and defender Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria. In the absence of major signings, new manager Spalletti will have to get the most of what was an expensive but underperforming team last season.