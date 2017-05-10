Juventus By Numbers: How The Players Rank

By Michael Ottolenghi

And so another Serie A season ends with Juve as champions. With their record-breaking 6th successive scudetto combined with the Coppa Italia win over Lazio last week, Max Allegri’s team remain on course for a treble that only fierce rivals Inter have ever secured in Italian football.

Second place and direct qualification to the Champions League will be determined in the last round of games this weekend, with Roma going into their final fixture against Genoa with a point lead over Napoli, who will play Sampdoria away from home.

But now onto the traditional end of season pagella, or report card, on this season’s champions.

Buffon 9 After a slight dip in form last season, the club captain has belied his 39 years and delivered some bravura performances. His most famous saves may have come in the Champions League, but in big games against Roma and Napoli he was always imposing and commanded his defense.

Bonucci 8.5 This was the year of Bonucci’s consecration as the best defender in Italy. With Andrea Barzagli getting on in years and Giorgio Chiellini suffering a string of injuries, Bonucci was the lynchpin of the league’s meanest defence, and he even survived a fall out with the manager.

Chiellini 7.5 Beset by injuries and below his usual level, he still impressed when he made it onto the pitch, although his place must be under threat from younger squad players like Daniele Rugani and likely summer arrivals.

Alex Sandro 7.5 His second season in Turin has seen him hold down his place in the starting lineup, score two Serie A goals and reliably provide quality crosses into the box. Solid.

Dani Alves 8 After struggling slightly at the start of the season, an injury that looked career threatening caused many to question the wisdom of his signing. But since returning to the team in the spring he has displaced stalwart Stefan Lichsteiner and shown his worth with dazzling runs and some key goals as well.

Miralem Pjanic 8 Another who struggled at the start of the season, with Allegri unsure where his best position was. He has settled well as one of the 2 in front of the defence, contributing key goals and generally not making anyone pine for Paul Pogba.

Sami Khedira 7.5 Another solid contribution from the German international. With all the creativity Allegri unleashed in his 4-2-3-1, Khedira had to be the defensive anchor, and performed admirably.

Mario Madzukic 7 Suffers by comparison to the other strikers and because he has scored only 6 league goals, but played an important tactical role in opening up spaces.

Paolo Dybala 8.5 So good this season that Juve fans are worried he will join Pogba out the door. Injuries and suspensions have affected his goal return (only 9 in Serie A), but he has inspired his teammates and become the go to player in difficult situations.

Juan Cuadrado 7.5 Provided the added spark that the team needed when Allegri changed his formation to fit him in. Contributed only 3 goals, but some stunners, notably the strike that beat Inter at the Juventus Stadium.

Gonzalo Higuain 9 It’s hard to recall the slow start and the taunts about his weight from the summer, as he settled in to his role as the main striker for a top team. Has scored goals in bursts, but a return of 24 goals so far is not bad, particularly considering his habit of scoring in key games, from the derby to wins against Napoli and Roma.

Massimiliano Allegri 9 He is the true genius of this scudetto. He lost his midfield over the summer, and was tasked with rebuilding the team around Pjanic and Higuain. That seemed like a tough ask until he invented the 4-2-3-1 formation that allowed all his attacking starters to appear on the field at the same time. Has had the nerve to stick with that formation in Europe and may yet secure a historic treble for the club.

So that’s it for this season. See you in August to start the annual quest for a team who can beat Juventus to the title.