Juventus & Higuain Visit Naples In Weekend’s Big Clash

By Michael Ottolenghi

Serie A returns from the international break with big games coming thick and fast between now and the end of the season.

This weekend will feature one of the biggest of those remaining games, featuring the return of a former idol to the site of his greatest triumphs in a matchup of first against third in the league.

That game is of course Juventus’s trip to Naples on Sunday, where they will face third place Napoli. There are many subplots to this game, some more interesting than others, but the one thing not at issue is the Serie A title. Juve lead second place Roma by 8 points and third place Napoli by 10 points, with 9 games left to play. Two of those games will see Juve travel to Naples and Rome to face the teams currently in second and third place, but it is hard to see Juventus squandering their lead and their chance to win a record sixth successive title.

Perhaps the main talking point of this game is the return of Argentinean striker Gonzalo Higuain to Naples for the first time as a Juve player. To understand the importance of that event to Napoli fans you first have to consider the impact Higuain had in Naples. It was a coup in and of itself for Napoli to sign a striker in his prime from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, and Higuain repaid that confidence with 71 goals in 104 appearances in a three year spell at the club. Last season was by far his best, as he finished as Serie A’s top goalscorer with 36 league goals, beating a record stretching back to the 1930s. With Napoli finishing runners up in the league and the team developing after assimilating the new tactics of manager Maurizio Sarri, Napoli were expecting to build around Higuain’s goals and push for the title this season.

So his departure to title rivals Juventus for a record 90 million euros last summer felt like a huge betrayal to Napoli fans. Higuain did not help matters by some unflattering comments about his old club, and in his first game against them in October he scored Juventus’ winner in a 2-1 home win at the Juventus Stadium. Rumours have been swirling about the particular reception that Napoli fans will be preparing for their former favourite, and whatever that consist of the atmosphere at the San Paolo is sure to be feisty on Sunday.

Beyond Higuain another key battle will that between the two very different Tuscan managers, Juve’s Max Allegri and Napoli’s Sarri. The two men have clashed repeatedly in the media, and much is made of the difference between Sarri the 4-3-3 purist and Allegri’s flexibility, but in reality they are both devotees of attacking football. For all his devotion to playing 4-3-3, the departure of Higuain and injuries to other strikers led Sarri to play Dries Mertens as a false 9, with his 4-3-3 becoming more of a flexible 4-3-2-1. Allegri, for his part, has stuck with the 4-2-3-1 formation he started using earlier this season, fielding all the attacking potential of Juan Cuadrado, Paolo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Higuain at the same time.

Sarri was named the best coach of the 2015-2016 season this week, just edging out Allegri in an award that left Juve fans perplexed given that Juve beat Napoli to the title race. But Allegri himself will not be too concerned with that award, safe in the knowledge that he boasts the better head to head record and that he can afford a draw that Sarri can’t.

So expect Napoli to start the game strongly on the back of an atmosphere that promises to be electric. And if that isn’t enough, then you can always tune in next Wednesday, when the teams play each other again at the same stadium in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, with Juve defending their 3-1 lead from the first leg. Hopefully for Higuain he will go back to Turin in between the games.